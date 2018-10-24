

The Canadian Press





DUNCAN, B.C. - Police and the family of a British Columbia man who has been missing on Vancouver Island since mid-May confirm his body has been found.

A statement posted on the Facebook site dedicated to finding Ben Kilmer says his body was found Oct. 17 in a remote area of Duncan, near the Chemainus River.

Police say the body of the 41-year-old Victoria-area husband and father was found by a hiker, well outside the original search area.

The RCMP says in a statement that foul play isn't suspected and the case has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

Kilmer's work van was found, with the engine still running and traces of blood inside, at the side of a rural road west of Duncan.

The family statement says a private memorial is being planned.