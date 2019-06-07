

Christy Somos, with a report from CTV News Winnipeg's Stephanie Tsicos and files from Keila DePape





The family of a man who was killed in what Winnipeg police are calling a "completely random" attack has come forward to plead for witnesses and for the perpetrators to turn themselves in.

Justin Silicz, 32, was killed in the early hours of Sunday, June 2 after walking back to his car around 4:30 am with two others and an altercation occurred with another group, police believe.

Police say a weapon was used, but would not specify what kind.

Family members and police held a press conference Friday to ask witnesses to step forward, and the perpetrators to turn themselves in.

“Early morning, June second, my parents lost their son, I lost my baby bro, and my kids have lost their uncle,” said Justin’s brother, Michael.

He was joined at the podium by his parents.

“Winnipeg lost a promising young lawyer – a man for others.”

The family was in tears describing the “hole in their hearts,” and their desire for “closure” and “justice for our little JJ.”

Michael’s father whispered encouragement to his son before he spoke, saying “It’s ok, do it for Justin.”

The family asked anyone who “heard any rumours,” or had video of any kind to speak to police.

Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service described Silicz’s death as “a tragedy by any definition of that word.”

Silicz’s family also appealed directly to the perpetrators.

“If you were one of those three guys that made a mistake, please come forward,” said Michael.

Police are currently looking for three suspects and have asked local businesses to check their security footage.