

CTVNews.ca Staff





A family of four who recently moved to British Columbia have not been seen for several days.

According to the RCMP, the Anderson family recently moved to Surrey, B.C. and may be driving to Alberta.

The Andersons have not been seen since Sunday, although they did speak with a relative Monday via telephone. Surveillance footage from Tuesday afternoon shows their minivan leaving their apartment building.

Other residents of the building say police have been at the complex since the Andersons disappeared. Officers were spotted at the building Wednesday evening.

The family includes 45-year-old Nona Anderson, 43-year-old Sheldon Anderson, 13-year-old Chanel Anderson and 10-year-old Mariah Anderson.

Their vehicle is a tan 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan with Alberta licence plate number BGZ 2221.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure