Family of four goes missing in British Columbia
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 8:40AM EDT
A family of four who recently moved to British Columbia have not been seen for several days.
According to the RCMP, the Anderson family recently moved to Surrey, B.C. and may be driving to Alberta.
The Andersons have not been seen since Sunday, although they did speak with a relative Monday via telephone. Surveillance footage from Tuesday afternoon shows their minivan leaving their apartment building.
Other residents of the building say police have been at the complex since the Andersons disappeared. Officers were spotted at the building Wednesday evening.
The family includes 45-year-old Nona Anderson, 43-year-old Sheldon Anderson, 13-year-old Chanel Anderson and 10-year-old Mariah Anderson.
Their vehicle is a tan 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan with Alberta licence plate number BGZ 2221.
With a report from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Feds move to shield identities of spies set to testify in Abdelrazik case
- Toronto politicians to hold emergency meeting as province revives bill to cut council
- Family of four goes missing in British Columbia
- Ontario town plans to pay ransom after computers locked down
- Theft of wigs for kids who have cancer is 'heartbreaking': shop manager