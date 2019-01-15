

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with files from CTV Vancouver and The Associated Press





The family of a Canadian sentenced to death in China says it wants all Canadians “to stand with us and pray” for the safe return of Robert Schellenberg.

“The Schellenberg family cares deeply about our Robert who is being held under very difficult circumstances in China,” the family said Tuesday in a statement.

Family members had been in touch with their local MP, Conservative Ed Fast, and wanted to see the federal government “make every effort to secure fair treatment for Robert,” the statement said.

Robert Schellenberg of Abbotsford, B.C., has been in custody in China since 2014. He was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison for being an accessory to drug-smuggling. A new trial was recently ordered and took place Monday, with Schellenberg instead being sentenced to death.

Although Chinese officials have denied that the new trial was politically motivated, Schellenberg’s case has quickly become embroiled in the ongoing diplomatic dispute between China and Canada.

According to the Chinese courts, Schellenberg was part of an operation to transport 222 kilograms of methamphetamine from a warehouse in China to a destination in Australia.

CTV Vancouver reports that a man with the same name and age as Schellenberg has served jail time for four drug-related convictions in B.C. in the past, three of which were for drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

China’s foreign ministry published a notice Tuesday warning that Chinese citizens should “fully assess the risks of going to Canada for tourism.” The notice said Chinese citizens may find themselves “arbitrarily detained at the request of a third nation” in an apparent reference to Meng Wanzhou.

Canada had updated its travel advisory for China hours earlier to include a warning about “arbitrary enforcement of local laws."

Meng, the chief financial officer of technology behemoth Huawei, was arrested in Vancouver last month following an extradition request from the United States government. The U.S. accuses her of using a shell company to hide dealings between Huawei and the Iranian government in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Lynette Ong, a professor of political science at the University of Toronto, said any Canadians already in China should try to maintain a “low profile” due to the ongoing tensions.

“You do not want the government to find any excuse or any opportunities to put another Canadian in the spotlight,” she said.

China reports ‘strong dissatisfaction’ with Trudeau

Schellenberg’s death sentence is widely being seen as political retaliation for the arrest of Meng. It prompted the federal government to warn Canadian citizens Monday night about the risks of travelling to China.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had earlier said he felt “extreme concern” at China’s decision to put a Canadian to death.

Hua said Trudeau should “respect the rule of law, respect China’s judicial sovereignty, correct mistakes and stop making irresponsible remarks.”

In addition to Schellenberg, two Canadians have found themselves in high-profile legal trouble in China since Meng was arrested on Dec. 1, 2018. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor both remain in custody.

Meng’s father has told reporters that he does not believe the death sentence or the arrests of Kovrig and Spavor are in any way connected to Meng’s arrest.

Human rights groups watching

Sophie Richardson, the China director of Human Rights Watch, said Tuesday that Schellenberg’s plight was attracting global attention.

“I think people around the world are horrified by this case because it’s such an incredibly crass, politicized and really grotesque response to a diplomatic spat,” she told CTV News Channel.

Richardson said Human Rights Watch has long been concerned China’s justice system places defence lawyers at “notorious disadvantages” and is designed to serve political interests.

“It is a profoundly politicized system that we generally believe can’t possibly deliver on fair trial rights or real justice,” she said.

Although China does not publicize data around executions, Richardson said it is believed that nearly 20 foreigners were put to death for offences related to drug-smuggling between 2009 and 2015. Chinese citizens found guilty of similar crimes are executed as well, she said.

Schellenberg’s sentence has also been criticized by Amnesty International, which said execution was not an appropriate sentence for a drug-related offence.

"China's death penalty system is shrouded in secrecy, which contributes to why many will be questioning the timing of this decision,” William Nee of Amnesty International said in a statement.

“We have seen before that in highly politicized cases the trial is often a mere spectacle with the outcome already decided.”