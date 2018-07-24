

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - It looks like something out of a Game of Thrones set, but a Halifax-area woman says a concrete chair that has sat on her family's property for decades may contain a key piece of Canadian history.

Katy Jean says the medieval-looking seat has a backrest made from the anchor of the SS Imo -- the Norwegian vessel that collided with the French ship SS Mont-Blanc in the 1917 Halifax Explosion, killing about 2,000 people and devastating the city.

Jean says her family bought a property on the Dartmouth waterfront in the 1940s and learned that the previous owners had made the chair with the large piece of anchor, suspecting it was hurled onto the land from the powerful blast.

Jean says she became concerned about its fate after her great uncle recently sold the property to a developer, who she fears might demolish it along with an old cottage on the land.

She is trying to have it protected at the site or moved, adding that a contractor called today to offer to move it for free.

Jean says it has not been confirmed to be part of the Imo's anchor, but the family is reaching out to experts to see if they can identify it and to municipal officials about a possible home for it.