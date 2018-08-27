

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has ordered that half the winnings of a contested $1.2-million Chase the Ace lottery prize be frozen while the case makes its way through the justice system.

The ruling is the latest move in a bitter family feud that began in July when Barbara Reddick gave her nephew Tyrone MacInnis money to buy Chase the Ace lottery tickets. She claims she did not intend to split the jackpot she would eventually win with him, even though she asked him to put his name on the tickets for good luck.

MacInnis, who was present at the Port Hawkesbury, N.S., court Monday for the ruling, claims he is entitled to half the jackpot.

The judge’s order means that MacInnis will not be able to spend any of the $600,000 he received last month.

Reddick told reporters outside the courtroom that she still believes bringing a legal challenge against her nephew was the right thing to do, though she is doubtful their relationship can be repaired.

“Don’t lie on me,” she said, choking back tears. “He was almost my son.”

Both sides have agreed to a settlement conference in September.