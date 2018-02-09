Families say Quebec's police watchdog leaves them out of deadly shooting probes
Johanne Coriolan, left, a family member of Pierre Coriolan is consoled by activsts Wil Prosper and Maguy Metellus following a news conference in Montreal, Wednesday, February 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 11:26AM EST
MONTREAL - Family members of people who've died following interactions with police are criticizing Quebec's independent investigations bureau for a lack of transparency.
Several families have told The Canadian Press that they've had trouble getting updates on the deaths of their loved ones from the watchdog group that probes police-involved injuries and deaths.
Earlier this week, lawyers representing the family of a Montreal man who died during a police intervention last June announced they are suing the city over his death and released a video that allegedly shows the incident.
Lawyer Alain Arsenault said that Pierre Coriolan's family decided to release the video in part because they haven't been able to get answers about how he died.
A spokesperson for the bureau says in a statement that it understands the frustration felt by families and it tries to keep them informed whenever possible.
But Martin Bonin-Charron says that many of the elements of an investigation need to be kept confidential for legal reasons.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Woman trapped in Edmonton apartment for 10 days due to broken elevator is moving out
- LIVE UPDATES: Jury begins deliberating fate of Saskatchewan farmer charged in fatal shooting
- Body of fishing boat captain recovered from damaged wreck off Nova Scotia
- Witness at Tina Fontaine murder trial saw accused arguing with girl
- Families say Quebec's police watchdog leaves them out of deadly shooting probes