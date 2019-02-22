Relatives of those killed or injured in the shooting rampage in Toronto’s Greektown last summer are calling for a ban on the private ownership of handguns and assault rifles.

Ken Price, father of one of the injured victims, told the media on Friday that a group of families have sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The letter requests that the government addresses what they say is a lack of action to curb gun violence.

The gathering on Friday marked not only the seven month anniversary of the shooting but also the first time victims and their families rallied together publicly.

On July 22, gunman Faisal Hussain opened fire into crowded restaurants and patios killing 18-year-old Reese Fallon, and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis. Twelve other people were injured. Investigators say the gunman later killed himself.

Price’s daughter Samantha was on Danforth Avenue eating ice cream with Fallon and a group of friends on the night of the shooting. A bullet pierced Price’s thigh.

Fallon's younger sister, Quinn Fallon, also spoke during the press conference at Danforth Music Hall and said her family now feels "incomplete."

"Reese always talked about her future — her future at McMaster [University], becoming a nurse and how many kids she wanted and where she wanted to raise a family," she said.

"Because of this tragedy, Reese and Julianna will never get to experience a day past that July 22. They both wanted love and peace, not hate or violence."

Price said “the shootings took the lives of two girls we miss very much,” Price said. “We’re grieving still, every family here still feels affected … however there are some of us who do want to stand up today and say we do need to change.”

He said Canadians have gone through an “unprecedented year” in gun violence, particularly in Toronto. He stressed this wasn’t a “referendum on firearms in general, but on specifically handguns and assault rifles.”

He said the group was “unanimous” in asking elected officials at all levels of government to advocate for these changes. Several of the family members wore shirts which read “protect kids, not guns.”

“We want to see this country move in this direction. We think it will benefit the country and we think it will prioritize public safety,” Price said.

“We don’t want this to be you in the future and we can improve our odds of that not being the case if you’re supportive now.”

Canada’s current firearms legislation doesn’t contain a definition of what constitutes as an assault rifle. But a recent federal government paper on new gun legislation took the definition from the United States Department of Justice, which states: “assault weapons are semi-automatic firearms with a large magazine of ammunition that were designed and configured for rapid fire.”

Although Canada has long prohibited possession of automatic guns, some semi-automatic firearms are not restricted and can be bought if purchasers obtain a basic possession and acquisition licence.