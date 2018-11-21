Famed anti-poverty activist Harry Leslie Smith critically ill in hospital
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018
BELLEVILLE, Ont. - A prominent anti-poverty activist who has authored several books on the Great Depression, the Second Word War and postwar austerity is critically ill in an eastern Ontario hospital.
The family of Harry Leslie Smith says that the 95-year-old has been in intensive care in Belleville, Ont., after a fall.
Smith, who lived through the Great Depression and fought in the British air force during the Second World War, has been a lifelong advocate for the poor.
News of his ill health has prompted an outpouring of support, including well wishes from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Smith has written several books, is known for his columns in British newspapers, and has nearly 250,000 followers on Twitter.
His son John has taken over Smith's Twitter account and says his father expressed his appreciation for the support he's received.
Harry told his grandsons he'd rather have a shandy than the small amounts of water he's getting.— Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) November 21, 2018
For his breakfast he ate toast that I had cut into bird size portions. He said the milk, he drank at breakfast tasted as sweet as the milk ration he drank in school in the 1930s when he was starving.— Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) November 21, 2018
24 hours in and Harry is still in emerg waiting for an ICU bed thanks to the politics of austerity in Ontario.— Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) November 21, 2018
Keep telling him how much he has made a difference in the lives of so many. https://t.co/zB9lZXDwlO— Bob Rae (@BobRae48) November 21, 2018
