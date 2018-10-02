

CTVNews.ca Staff





Much of southwestern Alberta received thick layer of snow overnight , causing headaches for morning commuters.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for southwestern Alberta, calling for 10 to 25 centimetres of snow overnight. The federal agency added that up to 45 centimetres can be seen in some mountain regions.

The snow storm is expected to taper off by this evening in Jasper as it heads south. It is expected to clear out of the region by Wednesday.

In Calgary, YYC Transportation says crews are focusing on the major roadways, but progress has been slow due to the heavy snow.

Dozens of early morning accidents have already been reported.

Here’s a look going up #BowTrail this morning. A few cars already stuck on the hill including a city bus. The roads are quite slick this morning, use caution, and take your time. We have full updates on the morning commute live on @CTVMorningYYC #yyc #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/Rt5mZJY08G — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) October 2, 2018

Big snow tonight, and it will still be falling during the morning rush hour. You know what always happens with the first major snowfall. Leave early and give yourself lots of extra time, follow at a good distance, and make room for emergency vehicles. Stay safe! https://t.co/DOl3Ho6Cf6 — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) October 2, 2018

Well. This has been my morning so far... #lifeofacameraguy pic.twitter.com/SZwalgSqkn — Nick Blakeney (@CameraGuyNick) October 2, 2018

Ok. News guy in me had to update you all on the Stuck Bus situation in downtown #yyc .... Still Stuck... Ugh. @calgarytransit is going to have a long day. #snowtober pic.twitter.com/HQDbGUJMDC — Nick Blakeney (@CameraGuyNick) October 2, 2018

Plows are out on the major routes but progress is slow as the snow continues to fall. Streets, sidewalks and pathways are snow-covered. If you need to travel this morning, give yourself extra time and slow down. It will take a few days to clean-up this storm. #yycsnow #yycroads pic.twitter.com/SrPCdguEKi — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 2, 2018

10 cm? My ass. Nearly a foot. Stay safe out there Calgary. pic.twitter.com/zcOPIt1Qcw — Ryan (@MCBAIN403) October 2, 2018

This morning I’m grateful I brought my winter coat to Calgary. Looks like a couple inches so far & more on the way! #toosoon pic.twitter.com/oOq7a94GFO — Jen Christie (@SavvyFarmgirl) October 2, 2018

First snow of the season feels a season too early Calgary! #GoMedia2018 pic.twitter.com/pgwgrUQN18 — Nives J. Scott (@NivesScott) October 2, 2018