Canada

    • Fall back: When does the time change?

    Most Canadians' clocks will be turned back an hour when daylight saving time ends. (Pexels) Most Canadians' clocks will be turned back an hour when daylight saving time ends. (Pexels)
    Share

    The signs of the upcoming autumn season are here as Canadians are starting to notice the skies getting darker earlier, and brightening later.

    The end of daylight saving time is approaching. While it's still more than a month away, a top trending search online Monday morning showed Google users are already wondering when they'll be changing the clocks back.

    The majority of Canadians' clocks will be turned back an hour when daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 a.m. local time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News