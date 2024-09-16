Fall back: When does the time change?

The signs of the upcoming autumn season are here as Canadians are starting to notice the skies getting darker earlier, and brightening later.

The end of daylight saving time is approaching. While it's still more than a month away, a top trending search online Monday morning showed Google users are already wondering when they'll be changing the clocks back.

The majority of Canadians' clocks will be turned back an hour when daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 a.m. local time.