

CTVNews.ca Staff





A province-wide arrest warrant has been ordered in British Columbia for a suspect accused of trading in more than $30,000 worth of rolled toonies that, once unrolled, turned out to be mostly fake.

Police across B.C. are searching for Terrelle Robert Talbot, 43, who allegedly defrauded bank tellers across the Lower Mainland.

The alleged scheme, police say, involved placing metal washers in clear, plastic rolls. The silver washers are about the same size and colour as the $2 coins. Two toonies were placed at each end of the roll, where the face is visible.

Each roll was allegedly traded in for $50, despite only containing $4 in currency.

Police released photos of several boxes of the rolled washers, which they say were cashed in over a three-month period from March to May. Police say bank tellers were unable to detect the fraud until the money had been handed over.

An arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 19 for Talbot. He is wanted for 17 counts of criminal fraud over $5,000.

Police say Talbot has no fixed address and is originally from Nova Scotia, where police say he is accused of similar offences.

Talbot is described as being 6' tall and weighing 201 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.