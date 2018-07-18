Fake abduction and Bitcoin ransom the latest way to trick victim: RCMP in B.C.
Bitcoin logos are displayed at the Inside Bitcoins conference and trade show, in New York on Monday, April 7, 2014. (AP/Mark Lennihan)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 2:31PM EDT
RICHMOND, B.C. - Mounties in Richmond, B.C., say it appears criminals have added Bitcoin ransom to the growing list of manoeuvres to swindle money from unsuspecting victims.
Officers responded to a report of an abduction on July 16 where a victim said they had received a call from a person demanding money for the safe return of their partner.
Police say the threat was taken seriously because the cellphone call was from their partner's phone number and the victim then transferred $10,000 into a Bitcoin machine in Richmond.
The victim's partner was later located unharmed and unaware of the supposed abduction.
Cpl. Dennis Hwang says police are warning that criminals are trending towards more sophisticated techniques in gathering personal information from their victims.
Hwang says the most widely demanded forms of payment related to the scams are iTunes and gaming gift cards or Bitcoin.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Quebec woman accused of abducting her 3 kids could be in Ontario: police
- Daycare difference? Quebec fertility rate outpacing Ontario’s
- Police, family ask for clues in finding B.C. teen Marrisa Shen's killer
- Banff's bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario
- Search for Canadian hiker scales back in California desert