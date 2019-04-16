Canada’s High Commission to Nigeria is calling out a fake news story that claims Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked the African country’s president to send Canada one million immigrants.

A website called CBTV claims that Trudeau “pleaded with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, to allow one million Nigerians enter Canada under a new Employment and Migration Programme designed for immigrants.”

The story includes fake quotations from Trudeau and makes the untrue claim that Canada “has granted residency to all Nigerians who were illegally living in Canada and applied to remain.”

“If you've seen this link on your social media timeline, don't fall for it,” the High Commission in Abuja warned on Twitter. “This story is not true. For REAL information about travelling to Canada, go to http://www.cic.gc.ca.”

In total, 4,200 Nigerians were granted permanent residency in 2017, according to the high commission.

Canada has seen an uptick in Nigerian nationals making asylum claims in recent years. As of Dec. 31, 2018, the Immigration and Refugee Board had accepted 755 Nigerians, rejected 1,777 and had yet to process 12,138 claims.

The federal government is targeting 330,800 immigrants from all countries in 2019, 341,000 in 2020 and 350,000 in 2021.

The CBTV story will seem obviously untrue to many Canadians but it has been spreading on social media.

Commenters in a Donald Trump fan thread on the site Reddit seem to believe the story is real.

It was also shared widely in Nigeria, including by Dele Momodu Ovation, a journalist with nearly one million followers on Twitter.

The fake story has also been shared in a Facebook group called Alberta Pipeliners, which has more than 11,000 members.