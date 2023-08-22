'Extreme fire behaviour' expected for some parts of the N.W.T., here's where

Weather conditions are expected to be difficult in the Northwest Territories over the next few days as crews continue to battle wildfires.

Here's the latest:

Checkpoints are being established around Fort Smith to ensure evacuees do not return to the town

In the last 24 hours, two new fires in the remote Sahtu region have started in the territory bringing the total to 238

South Slave region which includes Hay River, Enterprise and Fort Smith have a high to extreme fire danger forecast on Tuesday

The federal government is expected to hold a wildfires update at 9:45 a.m. EDT

After a brief break in the weather over the weekend, which saw some rain across the territory, firefighters are preparing for the worst.

Dry heat is expected for many communities on Tuesday, which is a concern for areas like Fort Smith. The small community of just over 2,000 near the Alberta border is expecting a high of 27.

At a press conference Monday evening, a fire information officer said when there is extreme drought, flames can seep underground burning through root systems.

"With the drought conditions that we're facing there, our fire behaviour analyst determined that it would take about 60 millimetres of rain over a 10-day period on this fire to bring levels of moisture … back to a normal level," Mike Westwick said.

FORT SMITH

There are reports of people trying to re-entre the town of Fort Smith despite the looming wildfire about four kilometres away.

A spokesperson from the N.W.T. told The Canadian Press checkpoints are being established to deter evacuees from returning. Those who are stopped at the checkpoints will be asked to verify they are an essential worker.

The community is extremely dry due to a lack of rain, unlike in other parts of the territory. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 27 C.

No new fires have been sparked in the last 24 hours but conditions in the area are not favourable.

Over the next three days, Fort Smith has an "extreme" fire risk forecast.

The Wood Buffalo Fire, which started in the national park, has been burning closer to the community and is likely to continue.

An update for the Fort Smith area on the N.W.T. website says on Tuesday the humidity will be lower than the temperature.

"This causes extreme fire behaviour and is extremely unsafe for people to be around," the update reads. "Winds are expected to come from the southwest at 10-15km/h, gusting up to 20-25 km/h. Given the forecast, this could be an extreme fire behaviour day."

HAY RIVER AND SURROUNDING AREA

The small community of Kakisa with a population of 39 has been issued an evacuation order due to a wildfire.

On Monday at 5 p.m. local time the Kakisa fire, which is eight kilometres south of Hay River, crossed Highway 1 impacting evacuation routes.

Evacuation orders continue for Hay River, Enterprise and K’atlodeeche First Nation.

The fire is about 14 kilometres from Kakisa with conditions not looking good on Tuesday.

"Weather could be a concern over the next couple of days, with south winds up to 50km/h expected on Tuesday and Wednesday night," an update reads.

Highway 1 between Kakisa and Entreprise is open this morning but could close with little or no notice, the highway conditions map for the N.W.T. shows.

SAHTU REGION

The smaller and remote communities in the Sahtu region are seeing two new fires.

The fires were sparked in the last day, which is a concern for the area as fire danger risk ranges from medium to extreme.

The only road is closed from Fort Good Hope and Wrigley. The road into Délı̨nę remains open on Tuesday morning, the highway conditions map shows.

The Tulita wildfires are located on either side of the Mackenzie River near the community of Tulita. An update from the N.W.T. says the fires are active but are showing minimal growth.

"Both fires occupy locations of previous fires in the past: which means there is limited fuel available to them today," the update reads.

The communities of Délı̨nę, Fort Good Hope and Norman Wells are facing high fire danger on Tuesday. Colville Lake has a medium fire risk.

About 2,992 kilometres of land has been impacted in this region from wildfires.

YELLOWKNIFE

More than 300 personnel (including the Canadian Armed Forces) are assigned to the fires threatening the territory's capital.

Late Monday evening, fires did not move closer to Yellowknife and are still about 15 kilometres from the nearest municipal boundary.

The city is under a medium fire danger risk on Tuesday.

Conditions could worsen throughout the day with winds that could push the fire south and east.

"Falling moisture in the air may lead to increased fire activity," an update from the N.W.T. reads.

Nearby Behchokǫ̀ is under an extreme fire risk but the community is not at threat.

"The significant burned area surrounding the community, alongside the strong perimeter built, means the community is at very low risk," the statement reads.

With files from The Canadian Press.

