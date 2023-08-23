'Extreme' fire behaviour continues in Fort Smith, update expected
The weather continues to be a factor in the fight against wildfires in the Northwest Territories with forecasts showing worsening conditions for many communities.
Here's the latest:
- King Charles sends message to communities of N.W.T., B.C.
- Wildfire update coming soon from Fort Smith, Fort Fitzgerald as blaze breaches line of defence
- Trudeau comments on wildfires: "We are helping"
------------------------------
FORT SMITH
Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel are in Yellowknife and Hay River but as of Wednesday morning have not been deployed to Fort Smith.
"Fort Smith has a combined incident management team composed of Parks Canada, Alberta and the GNWT," a spokesperson from N.W.T. fire told CTVNews.ca in an email. "They have enough resources at this time to meet their objectives."
CAF personnel aid communities with type-three firefighting, which includes hot spot dousing, making firebreaks and moving brush. This allows other firefighters to focus on the flames.
"We are basically kind of the mop up crew," Canadian Armed Forces public affairs officer Maj. Bonnie Wilken told CTVNews.ca previously.
Fire activity has been high in the area due to the weather. When the fire increases to unsafe conditions crews are pulled back, Emily Smith, Alberta wildfire information officer said.
"Yesterday … I believe crews were working in areas that were not as high activity and then pulled them off if we felt they were potentially … leading into an unsafe situation," she told CTVNews.ca in an interview on Wednesday. "By the latter part of the day, I believe there weren't many crews out just because it was unsafe, but they were out earlier in various areas."
Fire activity heightens around 3 to 5 p.m. but crews head out in the early morning, Smith says.
The difficult weather is expected to continue today, with winds from the north picking up and fanning the flames.
"Because of the high drought indices that we're seeing … that means all the big major fuels are burning," Smith said. "A big thing this year that we're really keeping our eye on is things seem to be burning when other years they wouldn't be burning to this intensity."
Heavy machinery being used in Fort Smith to clear wooded areas on August 22, 2023. (Alberta Wildfire)
Another fire is burning about 23 kilometres north of Fort Smith. The lightning-caused blaze is about 970 kilometres large and was previously managed by an Incident Management Team from Alberta.
N.W.T. fire says in an update online that fire activity increased due to the "extreme wind conditions."
"Crews continue to action this fire when conditions allow."
KING ISSUES STATEMENT
King Charles issued a statement Wednesday morning in response to the states of emergency declared in the N.W.T. and in B.C. due to ongoing wildfires.
The newly crowned king reminisced on his visit to Yellowknife in 2022 and thanked first responders and officials for their "tireless work."
"We recall with great fondness our visit to Yellowknife and the Northwest Territories last year and we can only begin to imagine the heartbreak in those communities as they face this disastrous situation," the statement reads.
The king touched on how Canadians have come together under the circumstances.
"The beauty of Canada is not limited to its landscapes; its true beauty lies in the strength and resilience of Canadians and the care and concern they show to one another in the face of adversity."
'SIGNIFICANT GROWTH' TO FIRE
Late Tuesday evening the Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., saw "significant growth" and breached a major line of defence.
The "dozer guard" is a long strip of land that was cleared by heavy machinery where fire crews can work from. It also acts as a barrier to prevent fire from spreading by removing any fuel in its path.
"Structure protection in that area was turned on earlier in the day. There is an additional dozer guard that was constructed that is much closer to Fort Fitzgerald and as of tonight it has not breached the closer one," the 9 p.m. update reads. "This means the wildfire has not reached Fort Fitzgerald at this time."
On Tuesday the fire was about six kilometres from Fort Fitzgerald and four kilometres from Fort Smith. It is unclear how much closer the fire could spread towards Fort Fitzgerald nor how far the dozer line is from the community.
The wind picked up yesterday and, combined with the heat, forced some crews to back away from the fire.
"Today, two tanker groups were requested to assist. Unfortunately, due to poor visibility, they were unable to fly safely and were stood down," the update reads.
The South Slave region is predicted to have "extreme fire danger" over the next few days.
TRUDEAU MAKES COMMENTS ABOUT FIRES
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau briefly commented on the ongoing wildfires in the N.W.T. and across Canada at a press conference on Wednesday.
"The Canadian Armed Forces continue to be deployed on the ground and support and Service Canada is helping evacuate. We're on the ground. We are helping," he said.
Evacuation orders continue to be in place for 68 per cent of the population of the N.W.T. who have fled their homes, largely to communities in Alberta.
"I want to thank all Canadians who stepped up, open the communities open their homes, to people fleeing in difficult times," the prime minister said. "Canadians really show who they are when we're constantly there to help them."
YELLOWKNIFE
On Tuesday fires in the North Slave region, which includes the City of Yellowknife, were held off by crews. The weather has been in the favour of firefighters there, allowing them to make some gains on the blazes.
Plans are in place to bring residents back but Mayor Rebbecca Atly warns people not to jump to conclusions.
"What I can say though, is that staff are already working on the plans for reopening so that when it's safe to do so we can we can get people back as quick as possible," she said.
The short break in weather could be changing across the territory as the fire danger forecast for the North Slave region is high and extreme for Yellowknife and the surrounding communities.
On Tuesday crews were able to hold the fire at 15 kilometres from the city in part due to some rain in the region.
To significantly reduce fires, crews would need 60 millimetres of rain over a 10-day period.
The Environment Canada short-range forecast for Yellowknife shows no chance of showers until at least Saturday.
HAY RIVER AND KAKISA
The communities of Hay River and Kakisa remain under an evacuation order due to a fire that crossed Highway 1, blocking an exit route.
Fire activity increased due to rising temperatures in the area. Over the next few days crews are preparing for 28 C with wind expected to push smoke towards Hay River.
"Working with support from Ontario and the military, crews have completed approximately 10 km of tightlining, and will continue that work until they reach 30-40 km," an update on the N.W.T. government website reads.
A portion of road out of Hay River and Enterprise remains closed, the highway condition map shows.
The fire is about eight kilometres south of Hay River and 14 kilometres east of Kakisa.
------
WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU
Are you impacted by the wildfires currently blazing across British Columbia and Northwest Territories? Have you been forced to evacuate your home as a result? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your photos and videos from the ground, as well as your name, general location and phone number. Your material may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
LATEST UPDATES | 'Extreme' fire behaviour continues in Fort Smith, update expected
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfires
King Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
Giuliani expected to turn himself in on Georgia 2020 election indictment charges
Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well
A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.
India lands a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club
India on Wednesday made history as it became the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.
Jamaican migrant workers sent back from Ontario farm after exposing conditions
Jamaican migrant workers were sent back to the Caribbean from a farm in Ontario earlier this month after holding a one-day strike in protest of their workplace conditions.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
Toronto
-
Class action lawsuit alleges Ontario company that took $14M in investments was feeder fund for the 'crypto king'
A Chatham, Ont. mother is spearheading a class action lawsuit alleging a company that collected $14 million in investments was actually a Ponzi scheme.
-
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
-
Ontario court rules against Jordan Peterson, upholds social media training order
An Ontario court has ruled against controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson, upholding a regulatory body's order that he undergo social media training.
Ottawa
-
Climate protesters block Laurier Avenue in downtown Ottawa
A group of protesters blocked Laurier Avenue in front of Ottawa City Hall during the morning commute, as part of its call for the federal government to combat climate change and set up a National Firefighting Agency.
-
Council appoints new Ottawa city manager
Council approved the appointment of Wendy Stephanson as the new city manager on Wednesday following an hour long in-camera meeting.
-
Carling Avenue high-rise proposal sent back to committee after city didn't notify feds of meeting
Ottawa city council is being asked to send a controversial proposal for two high-rise towers across from the Central Experimental Farm back to committee because the federal government wasn't given adequate notice about the meeting where the plan was approved.
Barrie
-
Human remains found 3 months ago along Highway 26 in Wasaga Beach identified
Provincial police say human remains found along Highway 26 in Wasaga Beach three months ago have been identified.
-
Woman dead, 4 others injured, including infant, in 7-vehicle crash in Melancthon Township
One woman is dead and four others, including an infant, are hospitalized following a multi-vehicle collision in a construction zone in Melancthon Township.
-
Ontario pool company accused of defrauding customers of thousands of dollars
An Ontario pool and landscaping company is in hot water after several people allege they had been scammed out of thousands of dollars, and instead of enjoying a summer poolside, they have been left with mounds of dirt and disappointment.
Kitchener
-
Double dine and dash: Fergus restaurant asks for public’s help after pair of tables leave without paying up
A Fergus restaurant is asking for the community’s help with finding a group of customers that dined and dashed.
-
Five-vehicle crash in Cambridge under investigation
Waterloo regional police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage of a five-vehicle crash in Cambridge.
-
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
London
-
Local healthcare to benefit from provincial funding announced Wednesday
Some provincial money is flowing this way to help with hospital and community care.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch for Sarnia-Lambton
The previous few days of sunshine seen in the Forest City have been replaced with rainfall and thunderstorms, as multiple counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch or special weather statement.
-
Restaurant owner in critical condition following vicious assault
The front steps of The Curry House are overflowing with flowers and notes of support as Owen Sound tries to come to grips with an assault that left the recent immigrant with life-threatening injuries.
Windsor
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor-Essex
The humidity is sticking around making things feel much warmer than the thermometer will read.
-
Class action lawsuit alleges Ontario company that took $14M in investments was feeder fund for the 'crypto king'
A Chatham, Ont. mother is spearheading a class action lawsuit alleging a company that collected $14 million in investments was actually a Ponzi scheme.
-
UWindsor is first university in Canada to adopt hybrid steam-electric technology
The University of Windsor is announcing the installation of a new dual drive, electric-steam turbine chiller — the first of its kind at a Canadian university.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec short more than 8,000 teachers ahead of new school year, minister confirms
The teacher shortage in Quebec appears to be worse than previously thought. With the start of the school year just days away, the province revealed there are now 8,558 teaching positions that have to be filled.
-
'It's a dream blown away': Parents seek camp refund after last-minute cancellation
Several Quebec parents say they have yet to be reimbursed by a day camp, despite dealing with a last-minute cancellation and disappointing service. The equestrian centre was supposed to be a sleepover camp beginning July 31 – but less than 48 hours before the first day, everything changed.
-
Quebec to ban cellphones in elementary and high school classrooms
It's the final bell for cellphones in Quebec classrooms as the province's Education Department plans to ban their use in most teaching settings.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
-
Halifax studying ways to better protect at-risk neighbourhoods from wildfires
The Halifax Regional Municipality is exploring ways to better protect its vulnerable neighbourhoods from wildfires.
-
Man who died at Dieppe construction site identified, described as hardworking father
A construction company has identified the 42-year-old man who died following an industrial accident in Dieppe, N.B., on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well
A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.
-
Winnipeg church destroyed by morning fire
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was kept busy on Wednesday morning, responding to one gas leak and two fires across the city.
-
'A magnet for litter': South Osborne residents say empty lot takes away from area
People living in South Osborne say an empty lot is taking away from the vibrant neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
Donations needed for influx of families displaced by wildfires
Multiple charitable organizations in Calgary are urging residents to help with increasing demand for basic goods as the region sees more women and families in need displaced by wildfires raging in British Columbia's interior and Northwest Territories.
-
Scammers targeting back-to-school deals: BBB
Parents looking to save money on school supplies this fall are being warned to keep an eye out for phony deals designed by scammers.
-
City involved after windowpane tumbles from downtown Calgary apartment building
The city has stepped in after a large windowpane fell 120 metres from a high-rise apartment building in Calgary's downtown west end. Tenants say the landlord did nothing about it for days.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | 'Extreme' fire behaviour continues in Fort Smith, update expected
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another cloudy and 'cool' day
It's been a "swing-y" couple of weeks in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Public announcements on B.C. wildfires lacking vital ASL interpretation: deaf advocates
Advocates for deaf people are raising concern over a lack of sign language interpretation during public announcements about B.C. wildfires.
-
Vancouver police investigating 'serious collision' involving bus and pedestrian
A person was struck by a bus while walking in South Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to police, who are asking motorists to avoid the area as an investigation is underway.
-
Firefighter becomes Canadian citizen over Zoom while on front lines of B.C. wildfire
Popkum Fire Rescue Chief Walter Roos was made a Canadian in the back of a firefighting vehicle Monday, dressed in the red uniform of firefighters doing battle with the province's devastating wildfires.
Politics
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
-
Ministers 'receptive' to cutting $15B in spending Anand says, Hajdu calls it 'an exercise in thoughtfulness'
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says her federal cabinet colleagues have been 'very receptive' to the plan for all ministers to find $15 billion in spending cuts across government departments, as one of her colleagues vows to protect service programs from getting the axe.
-
Canada must explore links between immigration, housing crunch: Marc Miller
The federal government is examining its approach to immigration as part of a wider look at what is driving Canada's housing crunch and what it can do about it. Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Tuesday that at present he has no intention of adjusting immigration targets, but that population growth fuelled by new arrivals cannot be ignored.
Health
-
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
-
Wildfire smoke can damage the brain long after flames are extinguished, research says
A growing body of international research suggests pollution from wildfire smoke can produce cognitive deficits, post-traumatic stress and may even increase the risk of dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
-
COVID-19 cases in Ontario on the rise as new highly-mutated variant emerges
After months of declining cases, Ontario public health data is showing an uptick of COVID-19 cases this summer.
Sci-Tech
-
India lands a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club
India on Wednesday made history as it became the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.
-
Elon Musk's X plans to remove headlines from links to news articles
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, in a move that could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw audience.
-
Meta rolls out web version of Threads
Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it was launching the web version of its new text-first social media platform Threads, in a bid to retain professional users and gain an edge over rival X, formerly Twitter.
Entertainment
-
'Ahsoka' stiffly brings the 'Star Wars Rebels' universe to live-action life
Awkwardly bringing the animated character to life in her own series, 'Ahsoka' gets so much right about the look and action of 'Star Wars' that its shortcomings – an overall stiffness slowed by long, pregnant pauses – feel more pronounced.
-
Hollywood writers union says new proposal from studios not enough
Hollywood studios and streaming services on Tuesday released the terms of a revised proposal to striking writers, but the union urged members to continue picketing as the new offer failed to address all their concerns.
-
Behind 'Bottoms,' the wild, queer and bloody high school sex comedy coming to theaters
Gay High School Fight Club" was the working title of the script that Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott sent off to a producer a few years ago.
Business
-
Two tankers have collided in Egypt's Suez Canal, disrupting traffic in the vital waterway
Two tankers carrying oil products and liquefied natural gas collided in the Suez Canal, disrupting traffic through the global waterway, Egyptian authorities said Wednesday.
-
Statistics Canada reports retail sales up 0.1% in June at $65.9 billion
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.1 per cent to $65.9 billion in June, lifted by sales at new car dealers.
-
opinion
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH
WATCH | Unique, spotless giraffe calf wows crowd at Tennessee zoo after public debut
A 'one-of-a-kind' spotless reticulated giraffe was born in July in a Tennessee zoo and is already standing out from the herd after making her public debut.
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Millions of old analogue photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories
Giving analogue photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
Sports
-
New York Red Bull tickets usually cost $46. Here’s what they cost now that Messi is playing
Seeing superstar soccer player Leo Messi’s debut in the New York area could cost you as much as a steak dinner at Peter Luger.
-
Knicks sue Raptors, accusing foe of using ex-Knicks employee as 'mole' to steal scouting secrets
The New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks scouting employee on Monday, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks.
-
U.S. Open 2023: With Serena and Federer retired, Alcaraz-Djokovic symbolizes a transition in tennis
Carols Alcaraz is The Next Big Thing, the winner of the 2022 U.S. Open who grabbed his second Grand Slam title last month at Wimbledon by beating -- yes, that's right -- Novak Djokovic.
Autos
-
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars in the U.S. to fix problem that can cause loss of steering control
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.
-
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.