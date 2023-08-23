'Extreme' fire activity continues in parts of N.W.T. as dry conditions persist
The weather continues to be a factor in the fight against wildfires in the Northwest Territories with forecasts showing worsening conditions for many communities.
Here's the latest:
- N.W.T. provides update on fire status, coming days
- Evacuated residents not expected to be allowed home for weeks
- King Charles sends message to communities of N.W.T., B.C.
- Wildfire update coming soon from Fort Smith, Fort Fitzgerald as blaze breaches line of defence
- Trudeau comments on wildfires: "We are helping"
------------------------------
RE-ENTRY TIMELINE
Evacuation orders continue to be in place for 68 per cent of the population of the N.W.T. who have fled their homes, largely to communities in Alberta.
In a statement emailed to CTV Edmonton on Wednesday, Northwest Territories' Emergency Management Organization said it will likely be several weeks before evacuated N.W.T. residents are allowed to return home. This is mostly due to challenging weather conditions that continue to limit crews' abilities to fight the fires.
"I know this is not what people want to hear, but right now our priority is for people to be safe and not for them to return to affected communities," the statement reads.
"For re-entry to occur, fires threatening evacuated communities must no longer be an imminent threat. While crews are working around the clock to fight fires, address hot spots, and create fuel breaks, these efforts will be tested by weather in the coming days."
FORT SMITH
Tuesday night saw the Wood Buffalo fire complex, which threatens the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., grow significantly and breach a major line of defence: the dozer guard. A dozer guard is a long strip of land that was cleared by heavy machinery where fire crews can work from. It also acts as a barrier to prevent fire from spreading by removing any fuel in its path.
As of Wednesday, the fire was four kilometres from Fort Smith and had grown somewhat in the direction of Fort Fitzgerald, N.W.T fire information officer Jessica Davey-Quantick said at news conference Wednesday evening.
The South Slave region is predicted to face "extreme fire danger" over the next few days, with temperatures predicted to reach the mid-20s and winds shifting from the north and northeast.
Davey-Quantick said crews fighting the Wood Buffalo fire complex are focused on removing fuel sources that could potentially feed the fires.
"They were successful yesterday in cutting off fuel for the fires, and we'll continue to move forward with those ignition operations when it is safe to do so," she said. "Extensive protections have been completed around Fort Smith to Thebacha and the Bell Rock subdivision, and those are going to continue to be expanded over the coming days."
A small wildfire burns south of Enterprise, N.W.T., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Another fire is burning about 23 kilometres north of Fort Smith. The lightning-caused blaze is about 970 kilometres large and was previously managed by an Incident Management Team from Alberta.
N.W.T. fire says in an update online that fire activity increased due to the "extreme wind conditions."
"Crews continue to action this fire when conditions allow."
As of Wednesday evening, Highway 5, also known as the Fort Smith Highway, remained closed due to fire activity.
YELLOWKNIFE
On Tuesday fires in the North Slave region, which includes the City of Yellowknife, were held off by crews. The weather has been in the favour of firefighters there, allowing them to make some gains on the blazes.
The short break in weather could be changing across the territory as the fire danger forecast for the North Slave region is high and extreme for Yellowknife and the surrounding communities.
As of Wednesday evening, crews including 320 personnel and 13 helicopters had managed to keep the North Slave fire complex 15 kilometres from the city with help from cooler temperatures and some rain in the region.
"However, we'd need a lot more rain and a lot cooler temperatures to really make an impact on the fire," Davey-Quantick said. With dry conditions expected for the remainder of the week, she warned the region could see fire flare ups in some areas.
"The priority on this fire remains building control lines to the west of Yellowknife and structural protection as well as continuing to expand a large network of fuelbreaks, sprinklers and other protective measures that have been put in place," she said.
HAY RIVER AND KAKISA
The communities of Hay River and Kakisa remain under an evacuation order due to a fire that crossed Highway 1, blocking an exit route.
During her Wednesday update, Davey-Quantick said fire activity in the region has increased to the south east due to rising temperatures and persistent drought conditions.
Over the next few days crews are preparing for 28 C with wind expected to push smoke towards Hay River.
"Working with support from Ontario and the military, crews have completed approximately 10 km of tightlining, and will continue that work until they reach 30-40 km," an update on the N.W.T. government website reads.
A portion of road out of Hay River and Enterprise remains closed, the highway condition map shows.
The fire is about eight kilometres south of Hay River and 14 kilometres east of Kakisa.
KING ISSUES STATEMENT
King Charles issued a statement Wednesday morning in response to the states of emergency declared in the N.W.T. and in B.C. due to ongoing wildfires.
The newly crowned king reminisced on his visit to Yellowknife in 2022 and thanked first responders and officials for their "tireless work."
"We recall with great fondness our visit to Yellowknife and the Northwest Territories last year and we can only begin to imagine the heartbreak in those communities as they face this disastrous situation," the statement reads.
The king touched on how Canadians have come together under the circumstances.
"The beauty of Canada is not limited to its landscapes; its true beauty lies in the strength and resilience of Canadians and the care and concern they show to one another in the face of adversity."
TRUDEAU COMMENTS
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau briefly commented on the ongoing wildfires in the N.W.T. and across Canada at a press conference on Wednesday.
"The Canadian Armed Forces continue to be deployed on the ground and support and Service Canada is helping evacuate. We're on the ground. We are helping," he said.
Evacuation orders continue to be in place for 68 per cent of the population of the N.W.T. who have fled their homes, largely to communities in Alberta.
"I want to thank all Canadians who stepped up, open the communities open their homes, to people fleeing in difficult times," the prime minister said. "Canadians really show who they are when we're constantly there to help them."
------
WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU
Are you impacted by the wildfires currently blazing across British Columbia and Northwest Territories? Have you been forced to evacuate your home as a result? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your photos and videos from the ground, as well as your name, general location and phone number. Your material may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
------
With files from CTVNews.ca's Megan DeLaire
