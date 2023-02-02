Extreme cold warnings spread across Canada as arctic chill approaches Eastern provinces
Across the country, Canadians are turning up the thermostat as frigid temperatures and snow squalls creep in.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, as of Thursday morning there were extreme cold or winter storm warnings active from coast to coast, with the harshest extreme cold warnings stretching from northern Alberta all the way to Nova Scotia.
Regions of British Columbia are expecting significant snowfall, with Peace River set to receive 25-50 centimetres by Saturday morning.
In Fort McMurray, Alta., the wind chill will make the air feel like -40 degrees Celsius by Thursday afternoon.
On the other side of the country, residents of Halifax are bracing for an arctic airmass to strike on Friday, bringing with it a windchill value of -35 to -42 C, according to Environment Canada.
A map of alerts and warnings on the agency’s website shows a wide band of red warnings stretching from B.C. to the Atlantic provinces. There are warnings in place across all of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, with the vast majority of Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario covered in winter warnings as well.
This cold snap is in part due to a wave of cold from the Arctic’s polar vortex descending on Eastern Canada between Thursday night and Friday, according to climatologists.
"We'll see temperatures that are really, brutally cold," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTVNews.ca earlier this week. "It's really a one-and-a-half-day wonder.”
COLD COMING FOR EASTERN CANADA
In New Brunswick, extreme cold warnings project that by Friday it will feel like -35 C to -45 C, lasting into Saturday morning.
The frigid conditions are predicted to clear up in all Maritime provinces sometime on Saturday or by Sunday morning, depending on the region, according to Environment Canada.
A storm off of the coast of Labrador is set to complicate things, bringing gusts of wind reaching up to 50 kilometres per hour to 80 km/h Friday night and into Saturday afternoon.
As of Thursday afternoon, Newfoundland and Labrador is facing a few scattered warnings for blizzards and snowfall, as well as numerous special weather statements regarding the storm. However, they are not yet set to face the same frigid temperatures as the rest of the Atlantic provinces.
ONTARIO, QUEBEC, CENTRAL CANADA SHIVERING
Quebec experienced a mild January, but that’s all set to change with the arctic air heading their way Thursday night. Extreme cold warnings across the southern half of the province project that temperatures could feel between -38 C and -45 C with the wind chill, depending on the region, lasting through Saturday morning.
In Northern Quebec, it could feel like -50 C in some areas.
Montreal is opening two emergency shelters in response to the frigid temperatures, one in the Ville-Marie borough and one in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Ontario is also preparing to face the cold after a relatively warm January. Ottawa may see its coldest temperatures in years, according to Environment Canada’s projections, with -43 C expected Thursday night and into Friday morning with the wind chill.
In response, Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite warning for overnight Thursday. When the temperature reaches -35 C or colder, any exposed skin can freeze in just ten minutes, potentially leading to frostbite.
In the city of Toronto, temperatures could dip below the minus double digits for Friday into Saturday morning. Experts say the city could come close to breaking daily temperature records, with temperatures expected to dip close to -25 C, which was the record set for Feb. 3 in 1955.
Snow squalls are also expected in several regions in Ontario, including in Ottawa, Peterborough and Waterloo, among others.
Manitoba and Saskatchewan are also dealing with chilly conditions. In Manitoba, extreme cold warnings cover almost the entire province, with the temperature in Winnipeg set to dip near -30 C on Thursday and feel like -40 C with the wind chill.
Northern Saskatchewan is currently under numerous extreme cold warnings, but is expected to begin to warm up throughout Thursday.
This warming trend should stretch into Manitoba on Friday.
Q & A with a Russian warfare expert: 'This is not a proxy war' with the U.S.
With the anniversary of Ukraine's invasion by Russia around the corner, CTV News sat down with a Russian warfare expert to discuss how he sees the conflict playing out and what happens next.
Would you pay $300 a year for quick access to a nurse? Dealing with demand, Ontario doctors get creative
Paid subscriptions to on-demand care are among the many strategies primary health-care providers in Ontario are adopting in order to meet increased demand for access to doctors in the past year, while also managing staffing shortages.
Justice minister says he'll 'look at' federal policy restricting gay men from donating sperm
Justice Minister David Lametti says he will "look at" a federal policy that restricts gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, after CTV News exclusively reported on Wednesday that a gay man is taking the federal government to court over it.
Why Delissio pizzas and other Nestle products will disappear from Canadian stores
Nestle Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine.
Six more weeks of winter? Here are the predictions of groundhogs across North America
Will we see six more weeks of winter, or an early spring? Here’s what some of the groundhogs (and one human) have predicted so far, from coast-to-coast.
'Dances With Wolves' actor appears in court in abuse probe
A former 'Dances With Wolves' actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls and leading a cult must remain held without bail until his next court hearing, a judge ordered Thursday morning.
Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.
Former Wagner commander says he is sorry for fighting in Ukraine
A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway told Reuters he wanted to apologize for fighting in Ukraine and was speaking out to bring the perpetrators of crimes to justice.
Liberals table bill delaying assisted dying expansion to March 2024
The federal government is seeking to delay the extension of assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder until March 17, 2024. Justice Minister David Lametti introduced a bill seeking the extension in the House of Commons on Thursday.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
The mini investigations you never see, and why journalism matters
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5: The Informant | How avocados became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
Southern Ontario bracing for arrival of 'dangerous' blast of cold weather
Toronto and most of Ontario are in for a frigid bout of winter weather, according to Environment Canada.
-
Air Canada outage impacts operations at Toronto Pearson Airport
An outage experienced by Air Canada impacted operations at Toronto Pearson International Airport Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario paramedic breaks down during emotional final radio call before retirement
A paramedic signing off for duty for the last time got choked up and teary-eyed during his final radio call to colleagues.
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Here's when frigid temperatures will arrive in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning with Ottawa expected to see its coldest temperatures in years.
-
Thousands of tickets issued for violating winter weather parking bans in Ottawa in January
Bylaw Services officers issued 9,217 tickets for violating the winter weather parking bans in January, resulting in more than $960,000 in fines for drivers.
-
Transatlantic flights return to Ottawa airport with Paris flight
Ottawa's airport is getting a transatlantic flight for the first time in nearly three years.
Recently married pedophile Shayne Lund appears before parole board
Convicted pedophile Shayne Lund, now 31, revealed he is recently married and took part in a day and full parole review in a videoconference hearing Thursday from the Ottawa area.
-
Mother, daughter duo arrested in animal abuse investigation
A mother and daughter from Sarnia are under arrest and facing charges associated with animal abuse.
-
Innisfil to rename community centre honouring fallen SSPS officer
The Town of Innisfil is renaming its community centre to honour the memory of fallen South Simcoe Police Service officer Const. Morgan Russell.
‘Time to move on’: Reaction as Udo Haan found not criminally responsible for wife’s death, house explosion
A Kitchener man, who was charged with killing his wife and then blowing up their home in 2018, has been found not criminally responsible.
-
Extreme cold and snow squall warnings for Waterloo region and surrounding areas
A blast of cold Arctic air is expected to reach southern Ontario Thursday night paired with possible heavy blowing snow, according to Environment Canada.
-
Police investigating reports of an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall
Waterloo regional police are at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo for reports of an armed robbery.
'Chloe was a bright light': Former cheerleading coach remembers victim of fatal south London crash
One person has died and four others were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night. She has since ben identified by her former cheerleading coach as 19-year-old Chloe Mackenzie.
-
Possible snow squalls, frigid temperatures to impact London region
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch fr the London region Thursday evening. This comes as the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued its first cold weather alert of the year.
-
Kitchener woman charged in Saugeen Shores overdose death
Manslaughter and drug trafficking charges have been laid in connection to the overdose death of an individual in 2021, according to police in Saugeen Shores.
Suspects 'distracted the staff' and stole $5,000 in tools: Windsor police
Windsor police say they are looking for five suspects who used a distraction technique to steal $5,000 in tools.
-
Windsor Eats is hoping you’ll 'Burger it Forward' this February
A campaign launched at the outset of February is aiming to relieve growing food insecurity by contributing proceeds from burger purchases at participating restaurants to food banks across the nation.
-
Soup Shack pausing service due to lack of parking
The Feeding Windsor Essex/Street Angels Soup Shack announced on Thursday it is pausing service.
Warm place to stay: Montreal opens emergency shelters due to extreme cold
The next few nights are expected to be frigid in Montreal, with wind chill factors dropping to -30. In order to prevent anyone experiencing homelessness from ending up outdoors, the City of Montreal is announcing the opening of two emergency shelters.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme cold warnings blanket the province of Quebec
After an extremely mild month of January, the province is bracing for a blast of arctic air that will move in tonight and last until Saturday. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued extreme cold warnings that covers most of the province with wind chills expected to be between -38 and -42 across the South and -50 across Northern Quebec.
-
When will work on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge end? It's 'complicated,' says Transport Ministry
The discovery of major cracks on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge is causing trouble for off-island commuters, with traffic down from three to two lanes in each direction. According to Transport Quebec, it's difficult to say when conditions on the bridge will return to normal.
Extreme cold warnings issued for all three Maritime provinces
On the day that Shubenacadie Sam predicted six more weeks of winter, there are extreme cold warnings cautioning that the coldest air of the season is about to arrive in the Maritimes.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating after children ingest cannabis edibles at Sackville middle school
Police in Sackville, N.B., are investigating after seven children ingested cannabis edibles at a middle school on Wednesday.
-
Cape Breton man recounts close call after car crashed into his home
A Cape Breton man is counting his blessings after a car smashed through the front of his home in Whitney Pier, N.S., Monday morning.
Search warrant: Winnipeg couple used their “stash” to hand out THC candy to children on Halloween
New documents show what led to a couple handing out cannabis-infused gummies to children in Winnipeg - and what happened in the hours directly after.
-
17-year-old arrested for double homicide in The Pas: RCMP
RCMP have arrested a 17-year-old male from Moose Lake in connection to a double homicide in The Pas last month.
-
Manitoba Liberal leader wants premier suspended for allegedly violating conflict of interest rules
A Manitoba judge is being asked to decide whether Premier Heather Stefanson violated conflict of interest rules, as alleged by the leader of Manitoba's Liberal Party.
'The eyes of the world': Trial starts for Calgary pastor charged in border blockade
A court has seen video of a Calgary pastor encouraging truckers to keep blocking the Canada-U.S. border to protest COVID-19 restrictions because the world was watching.
-
Indus school custodian is a finalist in a North American competition.
Judy Preete is the custodian at Indus School, just east of Calgary and is also one of 12 finalists from schools all over Canada and the United States for the annual Custodians Are Key competition hosted by Tennant Company.
-
1 man dead after fire in southeast Calgary
A man is dead following a fire that broke out in southeast Calgary Thursday morning.
Edmonton-area basketball coach facing child pornography charges
A 58-year-old man from Stony Plain, Alta., has been charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.
-
4 arrested after south Edmonton pawn shop robbed, employees shot at: EPS
Four people in their 30s have now been charged with robbing a pawn shop in south Edmonton, while police work to determine if one of the accused also shot two workers at another store in December.
-
'Escalating violence' contributes to closure of Edmonton senior's centre: board of directors
The Operation Friendship Seniors Society (OFSS) announced Wednesday that it would be shutting down services at the McCauley Seniors drop-in facility.
Number in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. hits another new low in latest update
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals declined again this week, once again reaching a low not seen since before the province began including incidental hospitalizations in its count.
-
Emaciated dog found tied to railing with note: BC SPCA
A nine-year-old pit bull named Rolo will soon be up for adoption after being found abandoned in downtown Prince George, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Former B.C. care aide faces 65 new charges for allegedly defrauding 19 elderly victims: Surrey RCMP
A 30-year-old Metro Vancouver woman is facing dozens of new charges for allegedly defrauding elderly people while she was working as a care aide.
-
-
Lametti says Tories exploiting tragedies 'to score political points' on bail reform
Canada's justice minister accused Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives Thursday of using tragedies such as the killing of a young Ontario Provincial Police officer 'to try to score political points.'
TREND LINE | Canada's health care crisis: Who's accountable, and how can we fix an overburdened system?
On CTVNews.ca and YouTube: Health journalist Avis Favaro joins our Trend Line podcast, for an in-depth episode dedicated to the growing crises facing the Canadian health-care system.
-
Ontario in full support of feds' national health-care data push
Ontario fully supports the federal government's push to make health-care funding contingent on data reporting, the province said Thursday as it announced a plan to boost access to primary care doctors.
-
Would you pay $300 a year for quick access to a nurse? Dealing with demand, Ontario doctors get creative
Paid subscriptions to on-demand care are among the many strategies primary health-care providers in Ontario are adopting in order to meet increased demand for access to doctors in the past year, while also managing staffing shortages.
After a radioactive capsule went missing in Australia, could the same happen in Canada?
After a tiny radioactive capsule went missing in the Australian outback, an expert in Canada says the likelihood of the same happening in this country is unlikely, given our strong regulations governing the handling of radioactive materials.
-
China says it successfully cloned 3 highly productive 'super cows'
Chinese scientists have successfully cloned three 'super cows' that can produce an unusually high amount of milk, state media reported, hailing it as a breakthrough for China's dairy industry to reduce its dependence on imported breeds.
-
Halifax university's technology to help U.S. find missing soldiers on ex-battlefields
An archeological team from Saint Mary's University will travel to France this summer to use ground-penetrating radar and other technology to assist a United States defence agency recover and identify military personnel missing since the Second World War.
'Dances With Wolves' actor appears in court in abuse probe
A former 'Dances With Wolves' actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls and leading a cult must remain held without bail until his next court hearing, a judge ordered Thursday morning.
-
'I didn't know my sexuality was an option': Canadian director creates queer film for younger audiences
A new queer film about to debut in Toronto focuses on the positive representation of younger people who are confident in their sexuality.
-
Exuberant Springsteen, E St. Band launch 1st tour in 6 years
It's been six years since Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band embarked on a major tour. But judging by the first show Wednesday night in Tampa, Florida, you'd never know it.
Why Delissio pizzas and other Nestle products will disappear from Canadian stores
Nestle Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine.
-
Tech sector helps lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index shored itself up against losses in the energy sector for the second day in a row, while U.S. markets were mixed.
-
Food prices set to increase -- again -- as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Higher grocery prices are expected to hit stores across Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end.
Canada Post honours Chloe Cooley with stamp for Black History Month
As Black History Month gets underway, Canada Post has unveiled a new stamp honouring Chloe Cooley, a young Black woman who was known to challenge her enslavement in the late 18th century.
-
Ontario paramedic breaks down during emotional final radio call before retirement
A paramedic signing off for duty for the last time got choked up and teary-eyed during his final radio call to colleagues.
-
Michigan man says six-year-old son ordered US$1,000 in food from Grubhub
A Michigan man says he was left with a US$1,000 bill after his 6-year-old son ordered a virtual smorgasbord of food from several restaurants last weekend, leading to a string of unexpected deliveries -- and maybe a starring role in an ad campaign.
Soccer star Andrea Neil calls for judicial inquiry into sports abuse in Canada
A former captain of Canada's women's soccer team is calling for the federal government to launch a full judicial inquiry into abuse in sports across the country.
-
Video of Sask. hockey rink's 95-year-old staircase grabs national attention online
One of Saskatchewan’s oldest hockey rinks has garnered national attention for its unique features and unusual design.
-
Young hockey players who fled war in Ukraine arrive in Quebec for international peewee tournament
A group of boys who fled the war in Ukraine arrived in Quebec City Wednesday for a hockey tournament that brings players together from around the world.
Edmunds: Why you need winter tires
A good winter tire will always outperform an all-season tire in snowy, icy driving conditions and be the safer alternative. Edmunds' experts explain the importance of winter tires and offer advice on when to use them and how much you should pay.
-
U.S. Justice Department seeks Tesla automated driving documents
The U.S. Justice Department has requested documents from Tesla related to its Autopilot and 'Full Self-Driving' features, according to a regulatory filing.
-
Will Europe's ban on Russian diesel hike global fuel prices?
Europe is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia, banning imports of diesel fuel and other products made from crude oil in Russian refineries. The European Union ban takes effect Feb. 5 following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia.