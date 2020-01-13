TORONTO -- Several provinces in the West are bracing for extreme cold warnings, as parts of the country such as Quebec and the Atlantic region still recover from this weekend’s heavy rainfall and freezing rain.

Over the weekend, Toronto saw nearly 70 millimetres of rain; southern Ontario’s Grand River Watershed was hit by flooding; and freezing rain swept Montreal and parts of Quebec that left many residents without power.

Now, the weather office is cautioning of extreme cold warnings and blowing snow warnings for massive swaths of British Columbia, most of Alberta; as well as parts of the Yukon and Saskatchewan.

In some areas such as B.C.’s Lakes District, “north winds combined with cold temperatures will create wind chill values near minus 40.” In other areas such as Fraser Valley, gusts could get as high as 80 km/h and help generate wind chill values of - 20 or lower.

The B.C. region is still recovering from a fast-moving Arctic front that moved west. There was near-zero visibility with blowing snow and flash freezing conditions. Some of those conditions were lingering Monday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada warns residents receiving extreme cold warnings that “frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken.”

Twitter users across British Columbia were also using the hashtags #bcstorm and #VancouverSnow, with the region receiving a decent dusting of snow.

Some videos even captured snowplows having some difficulty navigating through snow-covered streets.

Meanwhile, parts of Ontario are expected to be hit by some light snow, with residents breathing a sigh of relief after flooding and freezing rain conditions end.

Moving closer to the East, a chance of flurries is being predicted in the Atlantic region later in the week -- which will contrast the weather residents there experienced over the weekend.

Parts of the Maritimes were hit by freezing rain for the second time this year; with travel warnings having been issued for Prince Edward Island and much of New Brunswick.