Extreme cold, snowfall warnings, freezing rain are expected to hit portions of Canada today

Another Colorado low weather system is barrelling towards Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada today.

The storm is expected to hit southern Ontario by late afternoon, bringing freezing rain and snow to the area as it travels eastward towards Quebec and the Maritimes on Tuesday.

Environment Canada upgraded its forecast from a special weather statement over the weekend to a winter weather travel advisory on Monday, to reflect the hazardous winter travel conditions expected in Ontario.

Areas including Windsor, Simcoe, Sarnia, Elgin and Caledonia, Ont. are under freezing rain warnings on Monday. According to Environment Canada, residents should expect ice accretion of 2 to 5 millimetres followed by strong eastern winds blowing at around 70 kilometres per hour.

"Precipitation is forecast to begin late this morning or early this afternoon as snow or ice pellets before transitioning to freezing rain later this afternoon," the agency's website reads. "By late evening the temperatures are forecast to rise above zero and the risk for freezing rain will come to an end."

Cities including Hamilton, Toronto, the Region of Peel and Peterborough are under weather advisory statements from Environment Canada as of Monday morning.

As temperatures change into the evening, Environment Canada says snow will fall with a peak between 2 to 4 centimetres of per hour, with expected totals around 5 to 10 cintemetres.

Parts of southern Quebec are under snowfall warnings in anticipation of the Colorado low system.

Residents of Metro Montreal, the Laurentians, Quebec City and Charlevoix can expect snow totals of around 15 to 20 centimetres by Tuesday.

The Maritimes are not under any warnings from Environment Canada as of Monday, but CTV's Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen says the storm is heading that way.

Parts of Newfoundland and Labrador are under extreme cold warnings on Monday with temperatures expected to drop to -46 degrees Celsius. Portions of Nunavut are expecting temperatures around -50 degrees Celsius.

B.C. HIT WITH MORE SNOW

The Colorado low storm system sweeping across Ontario comes just as British Columbia is digging out of a separate wintry blast that dumped between 11 to 30 centimetres of snow across the lower mainland Sunday.

The heavy snow weighed down branches causing power outages to roughly 80,000 customers on Sunday morning. By early afternoon yesterday power had been restored to roughly 90 per cent of customers.

Places like East Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands on Vancouver Island are still under a snowfall warning by Environment Canada on Monday.

Monday and into Tuesday morning, some portions of Vancouver Island will see more snow resulting in about 10 to 15 centimetres.

"An area of low pressure over the Pacific Ocean will produce an intense band of snow over southern Vancouver Island," the Environment Canada website reads.