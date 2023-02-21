Extreme cold, deep snow for Western Canada as East braces for ice, freezing rain

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Our home on native land

During the past week, two women of character have put their indelible marks on longstanding issues involving First Nations, Inuit and Metis rights, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

Here's how Biden was able to sneak into Ukraine without anyone noticing

U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No big, flashy Air Force One for this trip -– the president vanished into the darkness on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.

9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness

In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.

