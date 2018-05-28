

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The Newfoundland and Labrador government has called for an independent review on the deaths of three inmates at provincial correctional centres after an inmate died over the weekend.

The Justice and Public Safety Department said in a statement today that it retained retired Supt. Marlene Jesso to conduct the review of the incidents that occurred between Saturday and last Aug. 31.

Police say an inmate at the Clarenville Correctional Centre died suddenly Saturday, but offered no details on the cause or circumstances.

In April, another woman died at the same facility after alerting prison staff that she was in distress.

Justice says Jesso has more than 34 years of investigative experience, including work with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The department says the review will provide recommendations and examine staff response to the situations and "the appropriateness of related policies and procedures."