As Dorian makes landfall in the Maritimes, roofs have been torn off buildings, century-old trees have been uprooted and a construction crane has collapsed on a downtown Halifax building.

The powerful storm, which killed 43 people in the Bahamas and ravaged U.S. coastlines earlier this week, made landfall Saturday evening, bringing with it intense winds and torrential rain.

So far, no injuries or fatalities have been reported. Shelters have been opened to house residents displaced from their homes.

Dorian was initially expected to hit as a Category 1 hurricane, but the National Hurricane Centre in Miami upgraded it to a Category 2 on Saturday before it transitioned to a post-tropical cyclone. Powerful winds capable of reaching speeds of up to 150 km/h are in the forecast, and waves could reach as high as 15 metres.

Before Dorian landed, the damage was already extensive. In Halifax, winds clocked at 100 km/h ripped trees from the ground and tossed construction debris across city roads. An apartment building lost its roof and a construction crane fell on another building downtown.

One Halifax resident told CTV News that although trees down by the water’s edge had been flattened to the ground, things had gone quiet around her.

“I feel like we’re in the eye of the (storm), because everything’s just come to a stop. We have no wind, we have no waves, it’s just eery,” said Eva Kroger, who owns a bed and breakfast in the city.

Before the eye passed over Halifax, Kroger said that the winds had been “extremely scary,” saying her entire house had been shaking, and that evergreen trees that had stood for years had been uprooted.

Nova Scotia Power is reporting outages affecting more than 300,000 customers. Karen Hutt, CEO of Nova Scotia Power, said a clean-up plan is already in the works.

“More than 600 powerline technicians (are) ready to respond as soon as its safe,” she said.

In New Brunswick, more than 50,000 households and businesses are without power.

Nova Scotia is expected to get the worst of the storm, but other provinces in Atlantic Canada could see power outages, high winds and flooding. Wind and rainfall warnings are in effect for parts of New Brunswick, with some parts getting up to 150 millimetres.

Meanwhile, in Prince Edward Island there’s a tropical storm warning and various wind and tropical storm warnings for areas of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Residents are being warned to stay indoors, not to drive anywhere and avoid the coast.

“It’s critical actually that folks take no chances. Hunker down and … keep yourself safe and your family safe,” said Halifax Regional Police Insp. Don Moser.

Environment Canada has also issued storm surge warnings for the Gulf of Saint Lawrence.

Provincial and municipal governments activated emergency plans, including cancelling some public services. Flights in and out of local airports have been cancelled.

The Canadian Armed Forces will be deployed to Nova Scotia to help with recovery efforts, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said in a statement. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government is ready to help and that "the safety of Canadians is our number one priority."

"The federal government will make resources available to deliver aid and assist with evacuations, where necessary. Citizens can rest assured that we are doing everything we can to help support the response efforts throughout Atlantic Canada,” Goodale said.

RESIDENTS TOLD TO ‘SELF-EVACUATE’

Nova Scotians who live along the coast should leave their homes if they feel at risk and head to government emergency shelters set up across the province, Halifax’s chief of emergency management said Saturday.

“The residents know themselves, know their property. So we would recommend that they self-evacuate if they have nowhere else to go,” Erica Fleck said at the press conference. “We could issue mandatory evacuations, but we’re not there at this point.”

In addition to government shelters, Ancel Langille, Canadian Red Cross’s senior manager of emergency management for the region, said they’ve opened up three shelters of their own which can each house around 60 people.

To prevent flying debris, Fleck said officials had been contacting people with loose objects on their property as well as construction crews in the region to clean up sites.

Bob Robichaud, the Canadian Hurricane Centre’s warning preparedness meteorologist, said he expects to see flooding and plenty of uprooted trees.

“When we get rainfall amounts that exceed 20 millimetres per hour -- which is very possible with this, almost likely, that overwhelms many systems -- and you tend to get flash flooding,” he said.

Halifax mayor and council may consider a state of local emergency based on updated storm projections, Fleck said. This is the same day, the city is expected to shut down transit and ferry service.

On Friday, the commander of Maritime Forces Atlantic said a group of NATO warships visiting Halifax were pulled out of the port.

STOCKPILING SUPPLIES

Halifax Water said emergency operations will be open 24 hours a day during the storm.

"Just be ready for a storm that might knock out water service or wastewater, storm water service for up to 72 hours," James Campbell of Halifax Water told CTV News Atlantic.

"We don't anticipate there will be a loss of water service, but folks should always be prepared for that eventuality."

In the lead-up to the storm, Maritimers were stockpiling supplies such as propane, gasoline and groceries.

“It's more or less like panic buying,” Fummi and Akin Odeniti told CTV Atlantic. “You know, you don't know what the hurricane is going to look like."

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs told The Canadian Press, "as with past emergency situations we are asking all New Brunswickers to be prepared and to heed the advice of safety officials.

"We should pick up extra water and non-perishable food items. Make sure you have fresh batteries for your flashlights and radios and make sure your cars are full of fuel."

With files from The Canadian Press

