Expulsion of group of Hasidic Jews north of Montreal completed, city says
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 12:07PM EDT
MONTREAL - Several dozen Hasidic Jews who were living in two homes in a community northwest of Montreal have left the premises following an eviction order.
A spokesperson for the town of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts confirmed today the buildings are now vacant.
The town went to court earlier this month to obtain an expulsion order against the group, claiming they were violating local bylaws by using the residences as a place of worship and a dormitory.
Mayor Denis Chalifoux has said residents in the town 100 kilometres from Montreal were complaining about garbage piling up around the building and loud gatherings lasting late into the night.
A member of Montreal's Hasidic community in Montreal said Thursday the homes were being used as a private, all-boys school for the summer.
Alex Werzberger said the boys may have been a little rowdy but he didn't think they made enough noise to warrant an expulsion order.
