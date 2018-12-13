

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two security guards were injured when an explosion occurred during a bank robbery in Edmonton.

Edmonton police say the robbery occurred early Thursday morning at a Scotiabank in the city’s northeast.

Karan Singh, who works in the area, told CTV Edmonton that he heard two explosions shortly after 2 a.m. local time.

“I just heard a bomb blast … and one of my customers told me ‘Down the street, people are screaming out there,” he said.

Police did not have any information Thursday morning about the exact cause of the explosion.

They did say there was a confrontation between the guards and the robbery suspect, who allegedly had a gun with him and was able to get away with a bag of cash.

Both guards suffered facial and head injuries that are considered serious, but not life-threatening.