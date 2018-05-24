Explosion at Mississauga, Ont., restaurant injures at least 15
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 11:43PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 25, 2018 12:08AM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Paramedics in Peel Region west of Toronto say 15 people have been injured in an explosion at a restaurant in Mississauga, Ont.
A spokesman for the paramedic service says three people were rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries due to the blast.
The other 12 people suffered what he described as minor or superficial wounds.
There was also no word on what may have caused the explosion in the Bombay Bhel restaurant in a shopping plaza.
Police say they received a call about the explosion near Hurontario St. and Eglinton Ave. just after 10:30 p.m.
@Peel_Paramedics have transported 15 pts. from The Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. 3 pts. were taken to trauma centres with critical blast injuries. pic.twitter.com/Qhd9mX2wV7— Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) May 25, 2018
Developing story...
