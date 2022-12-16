Expert says government decision to delay assisted-dying expansion not necessary
The chair of a federal expert panel on medically assisted death is questioning what the Liberal government is hoping to accomplish by delaying the expansion of the assisted-dying regime.
"I don't think it's necessary," Dr. Mona Gupta said in an interview.
She said the federal government has already followed through with its commitment to study the expansion, which will allow people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder to seek a medically assisted death.
The expert panel determined the proper safeguards are in place for the change to happen on March 17, but the government has faced pressure from critics who disagreed with the expansion.
Canada's original medical assistance in dying law, which Parliament passed in 2016, legalized medical assistance in dying, also known as MAID, for people who were suffering intolerably and whose death was reasonably foreseeable.
A series of court challenges and a parliamentary review resulted in new legislation in 2021 that recognizes a Quebec Superior Court ruling, which said limiting MAID eligibility to those whose death is reasonably foreseeable was unconstitutional.
The 2021 update included a "sunset clause" to allow the government time to conduct an independent study before expansion of the program to include people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder.
The strict eligibility criteria include a minimum 90-day evaluation period by at least two independent assessors. People must be informed about alternative means to alleviate their suffering, and offered a chance to withdraw their request at any time.
Justice Minister David Lametti announced late Thursday that the government will seek the delay, saying it is listening to concerns the health-care system might not be prepared to handle complex cases involving mental disorders.
Gupta, who is a psychiatrist and associate professor at l'Universite de Montreal, said she does not know what will be accomplished by the delay.
"I do know that there are people who are opposed to this practice," she said.
"I do not believe that anything that could possibly happen in three months, or a year or two years, or whatever the time period is going to be, is going to change their point of view."
It's not clear how long the delay will be, but Lametti said the government is not backing away from the plan to expand the program.
"We do have to respect decisions of the courts," he said Thursday. "They have said that medical assistance in dying is a right that Canadians have, and so the process will continue to move forward but we're going to do it in a measured and prudent way."
The Liberals plan to introduce new legislation in the House of Commons once Parliament resumes in late January and seek the support of other parties to pass it quickly.
Gupta said it is up to the people who are raising concerns to work with the federal government to "very clearly" indicate what more they would like to see done.
"They bear some responsibility to say what it will take in order for people with mental disorders to be allowed to exercise their Charter rights," she said.
"Even the premise that this is required, I think needs to be questioned. Why do we need to have all sorts of new things in place that we don't have for everybody else in Canadian society who makes a MAID request?"
She said critics have failed to properly explain what they require in order to be satisfied with the expansion moving forward.
"We need to ask ourselves the question about whether this readiness argument, which is being brought forward at the 11th hour, is not merely a way to camouflage the real argument, which is certain people are opposed to this practice," she says.
"But they don't want to say it, because that's already been litigated, and the government's have already accepted that."
Dr. Jocelyn Downie, a law professor and medical ethics expert, said she was disappointed but not surprised by the decision because there has been a "massive campaign to put pressure on the government to do precisely this."
"It's been, I would say, very effective, not just in terms of the effectiveness of getting this result, but it's been effective at creating a sense of public concern and expert concern about this."
Downie added she does not think a delay is the right decision from a legal and clinical perspective.
Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 30 cm of snow
Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 30 cm of snow
A snowfall warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 25 to 35 cm of snow by Saturday morning. As of 4 p.m. Friday, some areas of Ottawa had received 30 cm of snow.
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
-
Final push to build the Toy Mountain in Ottawa
The Salvation Army says it expects to provide toys to 27,500 children in Ottawa this Christmas through the Toy Mountain campaign.
This Simcoe County community to get high-speed internet with boost from government
Roughly 470 homes, farms and businesses in Simcoe County will have fast, reliable high-speed internet thanks to a collaborative effort between the provincial and federal governments to increase broadband.
-
Blaze burns barn to the ground in Gravenhurst
Charred beams and ash are all that remains of a small barn after a fire in Gravenhurst.
-
Georgina man, 70, killed in collision with dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Police are investigating a deadly collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville involving a dump truck that claimed the life of a Georgina senior.
Police offer cash reward as family pleads for answers in 7-year-old Kitchener homicide case
Waterloo regional police have issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2015 murder of 23-year-old Gavin Daley.
-
Coyote sightings reported in Brantford
Brantford says multiple coyote sightings have been reported in the city and they’re sharing tips to help homeowners.
-
Four more COVID-19 deaths in Waterloo Region brings pandemic total to 500
Public health says four more people with COVID-19 have died in Waterloo Region in the last week and 45 are currently receiving treatment in hospital.
Saugeen 'state of emergency' to draw attention to opioid epidemic
In the past year, 62 members of the Saugeen First Nation have overdosed on drugs, predominantly opioids, according to Chief Conrad Ritchie.
-
'It looks like it just veered off the runway.' A cargo jet ends up stuck in the mud at the London International Airport
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigation was launched after a cargo jet left the runway at the London International Airport early Friday morning
-
Last minute push needed for annual Business Cares Food Drive
With only four days left in the 23rd annual Business Cares Food Drive, organizers say donations of food and money are down from last year
Windsor legal team wants ‘urgent’ action from feds on border protection plan
On the heels of participating in the Public Order Emergency Commission looking into the federal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act in February, the City of Windsor is calling on all levels of government to be prepared for future disruptions at its land border.
-
Home for the holidays: Some displaced 1616 Ouellette Ave. residents to return
Some displaced tenants of 1616 Ouellette Avenue will be heading home in time for the holidays.
-
Windsor murder suspect may be hiding elsewhere in Ontario: police
Windsor police say a local man wanted for murder may be hiding out in one of several Ontario cities to avoid being taken into custody.
-
15 to 25 cm of snow expected in Montreal by Saturday
Ready your shovels: the snow has started to fall in Montreal and surrounding areas, with 15 to 25 centimetres expected by Saturday afternoon. Light and blowing snow is forecasted throughout the morning, with snowfall becoming heavier in the evening.
-
Two men arrested in Montreal in alleged $1.5 million real estate scam
Investigators out of the Montreal police (SPVM) economic crimes section have arrested two men with alleged connections to a home-buying scheme that defrauded victims of more than $1.5 million.
Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow
Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will also see a mix of snow and rain this weekend.
-
Outbreak declared at Dalhousie University residence after student dies from meningococcal disease
A student at Dalhousie University in Halifax has died after contracting meningococcal disease. Nova Scotia Public Health confirmed the death Friday, adding that another student is recovering in hospital.
-
Nova Scotia's chief doctor urges holiday caution as province hits peak flu season
Flu season is in full swing earlier than usual across Nova Scotia this year, and the province's chief medical officer of health is urging the public to exercise caution during the holidays.
Crown tasked with rare case of no body and no identity in alleged serial killer case
More than two weeks have passed since police laid additional murder charges against an alleged serial killer, including one for the killing of an unidentified woman whose remains have not been found.
-
Influenza deaths in Manitoba nearly double in a week: report
The number of deaths from influenza in Manitoba nearly doubled within a week, according to the province’s weekly report.
-
Cyclist hit and killed by front-end loader: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after a cyclist was killed after being hit by a front-end loader on Thursday night.
Victim of deadly Douglasdale shooting identified by Calgary police
Calgary police have identified the man killed in a shooting in the community of Douglasdale on Thursday.
-
'Senseless act of vandalism' sets back Calgary support facility
Officials with Vecova Centre say they are "disappointed" after an incident of vandalism at their facility in northwest Calgary this week.
-
Cochrane highway interchange construction slated to begin next spring: province
An overpass at the intersection of two major highways in Cochrane is a step closer to fruition according to the government of Alberta.
Edmonton passes 5% tax increases; Cartmell calls it 'very dangerous' for affordability
Property taxes in Alberta's capital city are going up by roughly five per cent each year for the next three years, and about four-and-a-half per cent in 2026.
-
Police release image of suspect in assault near LRT station
Police have released a photo of a woman they say was involved in an assault and robbery outside an Edmonton LRT station last month.
-
2 facing child endangerment charges after drugs, weapons found in McCauley home
Four children are in the care of Children's Services after police discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine was being sold out of their home in the McCauley neighbourhood.
Snow storm triggers special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
A winter storm is arriving on B.C.’s South Coast, bringing snow, frigid temperatures and poor visibility in some areas.
-
Phone 'spoofing' scam circulating in Abbotsford, city warns
A phone "spoofing" scam circulating in Abbotsford has prompted a warning from the city.
-
Pandemic-prompted restriction limiting B.C. care home workers to one facility lifted
The British Columbia government is extending its COVID-19 wage top-ups for staff at seniors facilities, but the restriction that limited those workers to one work site has been lifted.
'Money on the table': Those who don't file tax returns miss benefits delivered by CRA
Canadians who don't file their tax returns are sometimes shocked to find out how much money they're owed by the government for years of missed benefits, says the head of a non-profit organization working to build financial literacy among low-income people.
-
Trudeau's call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that's what one person is asking him to consider.
-
Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Liberal government announced Thursday it will seek to delay the expansion of Canada's assisted-dying regime to include people whose sole underlying conditions are mental disorders.
-
Ontario gender-affirming clinic facing possible closure due to health-care billing change
A virtual-only clinic providing gender-affirming care in Ontario may close its doors after the province lowered the amount health-care providers can charge for virtual or phone appointments.
-
U.S. Senate passes bill to bar federal employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices
The U.S. Senate late on Wednesday passed by voice vote a bill to bar federal employees from using Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok on government-owned devices.
-
Student solves 2,500-year-old grammatical puzzle
An Indian PhD student at the University of Cambridge has made what language experts are calling a "revolutionary discovery" in solving a 2,500-year-old Sanskrit grammatical puzzle.
-
University of Calgary-led study looks into the secret behind reindeer regeneration
It's probably not Christmas magic, but a group of scientists at the University of Calgary is looking into why reindeer maintain an uncanny ability to perfectly regenerate their skin all their lives.
Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
Angelina Jolie and the United Nations' refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.
-
'Best birthday present ever': Jane Fonda says her cancer is in remission
Just three months after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Jane Fonda has announced that her cancer is now in remission and she is set to stop chemotherapy treatment.
-
Movie reviews: 'Avatar: The Way of the Water' has breathtaking visuals, but too simple a story
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Avatar: The Way of the Water', 'Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths, 'The Eternal Daughter' and 'I'm Totally Fine.'
Ontario and British Columbia headed for a buyer's market, RBC says
High interest rates will continue to hold back homebuyers into the new year, except in Ontario and British Columbia, a new report by RBC says.
-
S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also tumble
Losses in the energy and utility sectors helped lead a broad-based decline on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada's main stock index fell more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock market also pulled back.
-
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications.
Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after pandemic lull
Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus pandemic, lifting spirits in the traditional birthplace of Jesus ahead of the Christmas holiday.
-
How to try the TikTok skincare trend 'skin cycling'
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
-
Winterlude is coming back to Ottawa for the first time in three years
The national capital region's winter festival is returning for the first time in three years, with a full lineup of activities including ice sculptures on Sparks Street and the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park.
'Driven, motivated' Zellweger looking for more hardware with Canada at world juniors
After scoring once in Canada's two games at last year's world juniors that were eventually shuttered because of COVID-19 outbreaks, Olen Zellweger led the reimaged August tournament in scoring among defencemen with two goals and 11 points to help his country win its 19th gold medal.
-
What would a more sustainable World Cup look like?
The Paris 2024 Olympics will be "climate positive," organizers claim. The men's World Cup in 2026 -- to be held in Mexico, the U.S. and Canada -- will be the "lowest-carbon FIFA World Cup of the modern era," if promises pan out.
-
Messi's hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory
Excitement for Sunday's World Cup final, when Argentina will face defending champion France in Qatar, is rising fast and anxiety is running particularly high in Messi's hometown, Rosario, as many are hoping this will be the year when Messi finally wins the one major trophy that has been missing from his illustrious career.
U.S. opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic
U.S. safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors' Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly quit moving, potentially stranding passengers.
-
Jay Leno details how his 'face caught on fire' in first interview since accident
Jay Leno has opened up for the first time about the accident that left him with severe burns to his face and body.
-
Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn
Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.