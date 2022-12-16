Expert says government decision to delay assisted-dying expansion not necessary

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said. Strikes were reported in at least four cities, triggering widespread emergency power outages.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

  • What would a more sustainable World Cup look like?

    The Paris 2024 Olympics will be "climate positive," organizers claim. The men's World Cup in 2026 -- to be held in Mexico, the U.S. and Canada -- will be the "lowest-carbon FIFA World Cup of the modern era," if promises pan out.

  • Messi's hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory

    Excitement for Sunday's World Cup final, when Argentina will face defending champion France in Qatar, is rising fast and anxiety is running particularly high in Messi's hometown, Rosario, as many are hoping this will be the year when Messi finally wins the one major trophy that has been missing from his illustrious career.

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social