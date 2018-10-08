Expert expresses concern about refinery safety in wake of Irving blast
Acting chief of police for Saint John Tanya LeBlanc addresses the media at a news conference about the explosion at the Irving Oil refinery, as Saint John Emergency Management Organization manager Mike Carr, rear left to right, and Mayor Don Darling look on, in Saint John, N.B., on Monday, October 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
Hina Alam, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 8, 2018 7:30PM EDT
A professor whose primary area of research is occupational health and safety says oil refineries surrounded by communities need to work harder to ensure safety.
A massive refinery blast shook Saint John, N.B., on Monday, sending flames and black smoke into the sky but causing only minor injuries, leaving officials relieved it wasn't far worse.
Kevin Scott, Irving Oil's chief refining and supply officer, told reporters at an afternoon briefing that the company was "very grateful today -- and being Thanksgiving, I think it's appropriate."
He said it's not clear exactly what caused the blast, but there had been some kind of malfunction in the refinery's diesel treating unit, which removes sulphur from diesel fuel.
Sean Tucker, an associate professor of human resource management at the University of Regina, says Canada has more than a dozen refineries but the Irving facility is by far the largest.
He says there's a lot of public concern in this country about how oil is transported, but not much attention is paid to the safety issues around refineries themselves
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario student leaves N.S. university after alleged rapist returns to campus
- 'What are you afraid of?': Quebec teachers decry proposed religious symbol ban
- Small community in northeastern B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide
- Expert expresses concern about refinery safety in wake of Irving blast
- Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in Surrey, B.C.