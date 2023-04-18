Expert explains why 'excited delirium' shouldn't be used as a diagnosis in police-involved deaths
"Excited delirium" has been used to describe a person’s delirious or erratic behaviour as the determinant factor for a cause of death in incidents involving first responders, but one expert explains why he thinks it’s not only wrong as a “diagnosis,” but could be harmful.
Forensic psychiatrist and President of the Canadian Psychiatric Association, Dr. Gary Chaimowitz says it shouldn't be considered the final cause in cases where restraint or aggressive force by police, for instance, could be the cause of death.
"From a psychiatric perspective, no, it is not not a valid diagnosis," Chainmowitz told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday. "Excited delirium is not a particular condition, it describes a set of behaviours, and that should not be the diagnosis because there are many other reasons why somebody may have died while being restrained by those responders."
Recently, the British Columbia Coroner's service began an inquest into the death of Myles Gray, a Vancouver man who died during an altercation with police in 2015. His family has been calling for criminal charges for the police involved, as witnesses report seeing Gray acting erratically and standing on a street corner before police arrived. His family said he needed help and compassion during a "vulnerable" moment.
The 2016 death of Ontario man Abdirahman Abdi was also called into question after he died during a physical altercation with police. The court ruled, because of his underlying heart conditions, his death was caused by hypoxic brain injury followed by a heart attack. The police officer involved was charged with manslaughter and found not guilty. In 2021 his family reached a confidential settlement with Ottawa Police Services.
Chainmowitz says the use of excited delirium as a cause of death can be particularly harmful towards Black, Indigenous and people of colour, who are often overly-represented with the term in police-involved incidents.
The Tracking (In) Justice data set of police-involved deaths in Canada, collected by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and several Canadian universities, found that racial disparities in the criminal justice system and police-involved deaths have been rising equally in the last two decades. Deaths from police use of force grew from 22.7 per cent between 2000 and 2010, to 37.8 per cent between 2011 and 2022.
Among the disparities, the tracker says Black people die at a rate almost six times higher in comparison to white people; while Indigenous people die at nearly eight times the rate of white people.
With several U.S. medical and psychiatric associations no longer recognizing excited delirium as a cause of death, Chainmowitz says this shift can lead to focusing on other factors like discrimination and racism that may affect the over-representation of people of colour in police-involved deaths.
"I think there's been an attempt to look at that, to see whether structural racism may have been a part of why that group is so highly represented in so-called excited delirium cases," he said.
Despite this, the Canadian Police Knowledge Network (CPKN) provides a course on excited delirium and describes it as "a condition identified by medical experts, account(ing) for the majority of custody-related deaths." The course says it intends to educate officers to identify this behaviour that is driven by the use of drugs like crack cocaine or methamphetamine by the person in custody.
Chainmowitz says, while it's possible for a person using drugs to go into cardiac arrest during an altercation with police, this isn't always the case and there needs to be better education and training for police when interacting with people in crisis.
"I think there needs to be a governmental sort of oversight of these sorts of cases to try and unpack exactly what happens when somebody, for instance, with a mental disorder comes into contact with police or first responders, and there's been a negative outcome," he said.
With files from CTV Ottawa and CTV Vancouver
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place, Doug Ford says
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
Galen Weston to step back from Loblaw's day-to-day operations as company announces new president
Galen Weston is stepping back from day-to-day operations of Loblaw Companies Ltd. in a senior leadership shuffle that will see a European retail executive take over as president and CEO.
Singh hopes to tax companies where CEOs make 'excessive profits,' in bid to reduce inequality
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh plans to introduce legislation to 'rein in outrageous CEO pay' by increasing the taxes of companies where CEOs make 'excessive' profits.
Expert explains why 'excited delirium' shouldn't be used as a diagnosis in police-involved deaths
A leading Canadian psychiatrist explains why 'excited delirium' should not be cited as the cause in deaths involving police and first-responders.
WATCH | Bodycam video shows Jeremy Renner’s dramatic rescue after snowplow accident
Newly-released footage captures the intense aftermath of the snowplow accident that broke more than 30 of actor Jeremy Renner’s bones on New Year’s Day.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why all the fuss about Twitter's description of CBC?
Why all the fuss about Twitter describing the CBC as 'government-funded media'? The CBC is government-funded media. It matters little if it’s 69 per cent or 70 per cent It’s a simple fact that it is majority government funded, argues former NDP leader Tom Mulcair.
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
Mother of Ralph Yarl, Black teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell, speaks out
The mother of Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager shot when he mistakenly went to the wrong Kansas City, Missouri, home to pick up his younger brothers, said her son is crying 'buckets of tears' as he comes to grips with what happened to him.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place, Doug Ford says
The Ontario Science Centre will have a new home along Toronto’s waterfront. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday at the location of the new development.
-
Gas prices in Ontario to soar to 5-month high Wednesday
Gas prices in southern Ontario are set to spike to their highest level since the fall on Wednesday.
-
Why is Galen Weston stepping down? A Toronto-area expert explains
Galen Weston is stepping down as the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd – a move one Toronto-area expert says, shouldn't come as a surprise.
Ottawa
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2017 and 2019.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
-
Ottawa gas prices set to rise this week with switch to summer blend
Expect the price at the pumps to go up this week as gas stations switch from winter blends to summer blends.
Barrie
-
Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
-
Image of suspect truck hauling stolen excavator released as OPP seeks to ID the driver
Provincial police released an image of a truck with hopes of identifying the driver accused of evading officers at high speeds while hauling a stolen excavator in East Garafraxa over the weekend.
-
Man accused of throwing rocks at moving vehicles charged
Investigators in Newmarket arrested a man accused of endangering the lives of individuals in moving vehicles.
Kitchener
-
Three crashes snarl Waterloo region roads during evening commute, one driver dies
Waterloo regional police are investigating three separate crashes that happened Monday evening in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo, including one that left an 82-year-old dead.
-
Manslaughter plea rejected for man charged with fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, jury selection has began in trial of the man accused of killing her.
-
Two youths arrested for two Cambridge convenience store robberies: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) arrested two youths in relation to two convenience store robberies in Cambridge.
London
-
Stolen bus driven into White Oaks Mall construction, arrest made
A London man is facing charges after a London Transit bus was stolen and driven into a construction barricade at White Oaks Mall, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Arrest made in Wortley Village café fire
A London man has been arrested and charged in relation to the fire in Wortley Village. Sean Moyles, 20, has been charged with arson with disregard to human life and arson causing damage to property.
-
Future of 173-year-old Elgin Hall residence to be decided
The future of a 173-year-old pre-confederation home south of Ingersoll may be decided late Tuesday. Southwest Oxford Council will meet to discuss placing a heritage designation on Elgin Hall.
Windsor
-
Outdoor skate trail proposed for LaSalle waterfront
Skating along an outdoor trail on LaSalle’s waterfront could be a possibility, if approved by LaSalle council.
-
Premier Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC dealership acquired by AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired the Premier Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC dealership and collision centre in Windsor.
-
'Tune Up the Parks' Concert Series in Essex looking for performers
The Town of Essex Arts, Culture & Tourism Committee is looking for local talent to perform in this year’s outdoor concert series.
Montreal
-
Mont-Tremblant evacuates homes amid flooding, other Quebec cities warn residents
Several municipalities in Quebec's Laurentians region, north of Montreal, are warning residents to take precautions as local rivers spill their banks.
-
Some 200 long-term care residents forced to move from troubled Montreal facilities
Some 200 vulnerable residents are being forced to move out of two Montreal-area long-term care homes that were put under trusteeship last fall amid allegations of poor treatment.
-
Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel
The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both members of the provincial party.
Atlantic
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Crandall University brings in independent investigator following sexual harassment allegations
Following an open letter to Crandall University earlier this month regarding alleged sexual harassment on campus, the university board has announced it will be hiring an independent investigator to look into the claims.
-
Water levels expected to reach flood stage Wednesday in Gagetown, Fredericton
New Brunswick’s River Watch is predicting water will reach flood levels for several communities in the province this week.
Winnipeg
-
Spring snow storm forecast for parts of Manitoba tonight
Another spring storm is set to touch down in Manitoba this week.
-
Winnipeg police to update Point Douglas human remains investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service will give an update on an investigation into human remains found in Point Douglas over the weekend.
-
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
Calgary
-
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
-
Spruce Cliff deaths were a domestic murder-suicide: Calgary police
Calgary police say the deaths of two people in the community of Spruce Cliff over the weekend are the result of a murder-suicide.
-
Suspect in Alberta kidnapping and sexual assaults to seek date for bail hearing
An Alberta man accused of targeting women in Calgary's sex trade is scheduled to be back in court later this week to set a date for a bail hearing.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Valley Zoo employee bitten by Burmese python 'doing well' in hospital
A Burmese rock python at the Edmonton Valley Zoo bit a worker Tuesday morning.
-
Stolen car driven into pole in Red Deer, driver arrested: police
A Red Deer man is facing a number of charges after a crash in that city over the weekend.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Alberta willing to cover up to $30K for communities considering a local police service
The Alberta government announced on Tuesday a new grant for municipalities and Indigenous communities wanting to study launching their own police service.
Vancouver
-
Suspected child luring attempt: North Vancouver RCMP seek male driver who allegedly offered teen a ride
As the search for a suspected child lurer in North Vancouver stretches into three weeks, Mounties are asking for the public’s help.
-
'A crisis of incomprehensible scale': B.C. chief coroner on 596 illicit drug deaths in first 3 months of 2023
Nearly 600 British Columbians have died from suspected toxic drug overdose in the first three months of this year, according to the latest provincial data.
-
Dog survives 73 days in Vancouver Island wilderness
A border collie that spent more than two months on the run on Vancouver Island is settling into its new home.
Politics
-
Singh hopes to tax companies where CEOs make 'excessive profits,' in bid to reduce inequality
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh plans to introduce legislation to 'rein in outrageous CEO pay' by increasing the taxes of companies where CEOs make 'excessive' profits.
-
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
Health
-
The 21-day myth: Study looks at how long it actually takes to form a habit
If your friend successfully cultivated an exercise routine within a couple of weeks and you’re still struggling to develop a consistent schedule for doing your laundry, there’s no need to feel like a failure — according to a new study, there’s no one timeline for forming a habit, and it varies widely depending on the task at hand.
-
BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib poses injury, poisoning risk: Health Canada
Health Canada is warning consumers to stop using the BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib Wooden Baby Cot because of injury and poisoning risks.
-
Why are teen girls in crisis? It's not just social media
Study after study says American youth are in crisis, facing unprecedented mental health challenges that are burdening teen girls in particular. Adults offer theories about what is going on, but what do teens themselves say? Here's a look.
Sci-Tech
-
T. rex skeleton sells for more than US$5M at Zurich auction
Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton sold Tuesday at an auction in Switzerland for 4.8 million francs (US$5.3 million), below the expected price.
-
Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
-
Federal Court sides with Facebook in privacy case tied to Cambridge Analytica affair
A judge has dismissed the federal privacy watchdog's bid for a declaration that Facebook broke the law governing the use of personal information in a case flowing from the Cambridge Analytica affair.
Entertainment
-
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
-
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Walt Disney World on Monday by announcing legislation that will use the regulatory powers of Florida government to exert unprecedented oversight on the park resort's rides and monorail.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Bodycam video shows Jeremy Renner’s dramatic rescue after snowplow accident
Newly-released footage captures the intense aftermath of the snowplow accident that broke more than 30 of actor Jeremy Renner’s bones on New Year’s Day.
Business
-
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
-
Galen Weston to step back from Loblaw's day-to-day operations as company announces new president
Galen Weston is stepping back from day-to-day operations of Loblaw Companies Ltd. in a senior leadership shuffle that will see a European retail executive take over as president and CEO.
-
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
Lifestyle
-
Why some young Canadians are choosing the DINK lifestyle
Many Canadians are embracing the dual income, no kids (DINK) lifestyle, a term that was coined in the 1980s and is making a resurgence as a result of economic and societal conditions.
-
$64M lottery ticket sold in New Brunswick, largest win ever in Atlantic Canada
Atlantic Lottery is telling people in New Brunswick to check their tickets.
-
COVID-19 travel restrictions in 10 popular destinations for Canadians
Here are the pandemic-related entry requirements and public COVID-19 protocols for 10 of the most popular travel destinations around the world, as well as guidance around what to do if you become sick while abroad.
Sports
-
Russia excluded from men's basketball at 2024 Olympics
Russia has been excluded from qualification for the men's Olympic basketball tournament in Paris next year, basketball's international governing body FIBA said Tuesday.
-
Five things to know about the NHL playoffs
Expect broadcasters to spin a wheel and guess who overtime heroes might be. Expect the odd referee to get an earful, a fan base (or two) to erupt on Twitter over a missed or controversial call. Here are five things to know about this year's NHL playoffs.
-
Outgoing Tennis Canada CEO aims to ace growth for women's game
As he prepares to leave his post, Tennis Canada CEO Michael Downey says there's still work to be done in growing the game -- especially when it comes to getting more girls and women on the court.
Autos
-
Volkswagen unveils electric luxury sedan at China auto show
Volkswagen unveiled an electric luxury sedan that promises a 700-kilometer (435-mile) battery range as global and Chinese automakers displayed their latest SUVs, sedans and muscle cars at the world's biggest auto show Tuesday.
-
How little engines are taking over American cars in a big way
As big V8-powered cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger approach the end of their lives as production cars, an altogether different sort of gasoline engine has become increasingly common on American roads: the three-cylinder.
-
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.