Expert explains why 'excited delirium' shouldn't be used as a diagnosis in police-involved deaths

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why all the fuss about Twitter's description of CBC?

Why all the fuss about Twitter describing the CBC as 'government-funded media'? The CBC is government-funded media. It matters little if it’s 69 per cent or 70 per cent It’s a simple fact that it is majority government funded, argues former NDP leader Tom Mulcair.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness

In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social