Executive to take leave amid fallout from Lisa LaFlamme's departure from Bell Media
A Bell Media executive is taking a leave from his job amid the fallout from the ousting of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company's flagship newscast.
An internal Bell Media memo says vice-president of news Michael Melling is taking leave effective immediately to spend time with family.
The Canadian media conglomerate has been facing criticism after LaFlamme announced earlier this month that she had been let go from anchoring CTV National News in a video posted in social media.
In the video, the longtime TV journalist said she was blindsided by the news.
Bell Media said terminating LaFlamme's contract after 35 years was a business decision and it wanted to move the chief news anchor role in a "different direction."
The internal memo says Melling's decision reflects his and Bell Media's desire to support the newsroom and do what's best to help the team move past the "current circumstances."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2022.
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
NATO's Jens Stoltenberg calls on Canada to meet alliance defence commitments
NATO's secretary-general is commending Canada on its investments in northern defence systems, but also says it’s important Canada deliver on its promises to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence to meet its commitments to the alliance.
Australian police find $140 million in cocaine, meth inside vintage Bentley shipped from Canada
Australian police have seized an estimated $140 million in drugs hidden inside a vintage Bentley that was shipped from Canada.
Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
Doug Ford sells Etobicoke home for less than asking price
After six weeks on the market, Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Etobicoke home has sold for less than asking price, his realtor confirmed.
Two people dead after stabbing in Toronto; man in custody
Two people are dead after a stabbing in North York on Friday afternoon.
-
Harry Potter actor slams Air Canada while travelling to Toronto
An actor known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise took to Twitter Friday to share his experience with Air Canada during a trip to Toronto.
The United People of Canada missed $100,000 in payments required to buy Ottawa church: landlord
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy failed to make $100,000 in payments as part of the conditional sale of a former Ottawa church, new court documents show.
Ottawa auction house owner charged with fraud
The owner of an Ottawa-based auction house has been charged with fraud and possessing stolen property after allegedly stealing items from several customers.
-
Up to 5 men injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
Ontario man claims discrimination after rescinded job offer
A Newmarket, Ont. man claims he was offered a job that was snatched away before being offered a second time, which he alleges was a case of discrimination due to his disability.
Police investigate possible shooting in Alliston
Residents in a quiet Alliston neighbourhood woke up Friday to a heavy police presence with yellow tape sectioning a road amid reports of gunshots.
-
Wasaga Beach braces for H20i car rally
Sports cars will descend upon the small beach-side town to perform smokey burn-outs and donuts in private parking lots.
Host families needed in Waterloo region to help house displaced Ukrainian families
This week marks six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, forcing millions of Ukrainians to flee their country. Almost immediately, communities around the world answered the call to take in those who were forced out, and Waterloo region was no expectation.
Cyclist suffers life threatening injuries following collision outside Stratford
A cyclist has been sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash just outside of Stratford.
-
International students stuck in limbo as visa application stall continues
A process that usually takes weeks has turned into a months-long wait for international students looking to attend post-secondary institutions for school.
Exclusive details about new Costco store taking shape in south London
Costco stores are known for their large portions and oversized shopping carts, and soon the big box retailer’s stake in south London will also get up-sized.
Woman pleads guilty to impaired driving crash that killed young girl
After a morning of legal wrangling, a Strathroy woman entered guilty pleas in connection with a drunk driving crash that killed an eight-year-old girl.
-
17-year-old driver charged in fatal collision near Goderich, Ont.
A 17-year-old driver has been charged following an investigation into a fatal crash north of Goderich, Ont. last month.
Wheatley residents gather to mark one year since explosion
At 6:13 p.m. Friday, residents of Wheatley flipped on a lighthouse — marking one year, down to the minute, that an explosion rocked the core of their community.
Aftermath: $20M spent and Wheatley still not safe
Friday Aug. 26, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion that rocked the small fishing community in Southwestern Ontario.
-
'Are they lawful?' Constitutional challenge launched over ArriveCAN app, quarantine requirements
A constitutional rights group has launched a legal challenge against the federal government’s requirement that travellers to Canada use the ArriveCan app and unvaccinated travellers quarantine for 14 days.
'That is not true': Montreal mayor denies city is defunding its police service
Amid criticism that Montreal is defunding its police service, Mayor Valerie Plante came out Friday in defence of her administration's use of public funds, which she says are exemplary.
-
Some students may not get picked up for school as Quebec reaches last-minute agreement with bus companies
As school begins for most Quebec students, some school boards and service centres in the Montreal area are still ironing out details for school bus transportation.
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023
The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.
HSC ER policy keeps person with disability waiting alone
A Winnipeg woman wants to know why she wasn't allowed to be with her friend who was waiting for care at Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Adult Emergency.
Winnipeg police searching for teenage suspect wanted in two random homicides
Winnipeg police are searching for a teenaged suspect now wanted in connection to two homicides after the victim of a random attack in Point Douglas died in hospital.
-
First Female OCN pilot inspiring others
After a lifetime of eyeing the sky, a woman from Opaskwayak Cree Nation has made history.
Police lay murder charge in deadly Evergreen shooting
Police on Thursday made an arrest in a recent shooting that left one Calgarian dead and another in hospital.
Hundreds of memorial plaques stolen from northwest Calgary cemetery
Police are investigating after around 300 memorial plaques were removed from a northwest Calgary cemetery.
-
Heritage Park's senior Moyie captain retiring
Andrew Hooper has spent 21 years at the helm of the SS Moyie navigating the waters of the Glenmore Reservoir. The historic paddle wheeler is one of the most popular attractions at the park and Hooper has enjoyed hosting thousands of visitors.
Alberta man guilty of manslaughter in deaths of Métis hunters sentenced to 10 years
Roger Bilodeau, 58, was found guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal in May.
Smelly west Edmonton composter denied permission to stay open until Nov. court challenge
A west Edmonton composting company must stop operating after it was denied a court application to extend permission to remain open.
-
Homicide section investigating death in west Edmonton
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in west Edmonton on Friday.
Paramedic delivers baby in parking lot of B.C. hospital
Before this week, 21-year-old paramedic Sara Stone had never assisted in an emergency birth. That all changed when a frantic family pulled up beside her on Tuesday.
Tanker truck driver believed dead after fiery crash closes Hwy. 97
Authorities believe a truck driver is dead after a tanker loaded with "a large quantity of flammable liquids" crashed in Northern B.C., shutting down a major highway.
-
Friends of Surrey homicide victim asked to come forward
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in Surrey, B.C., this week, and asked anyone who knew him to reach out to investigators.
Trudeau links Canadian investments in North American defence to European security
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants European allies to know that when Canada invests in defending North America and the Canadian Arctic, they also benefit.
-
Freeland shrugs off criticism in Kushner book, says Canada just responded to a bully
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used "bully" tactics during negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said.
'Synthetic' mouse embryos created without sperm, egg or womb
Scientists have created 'synthetic' mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg or womb.
-
Combination 'polypill' lowers the risk of major cardiovascular events, study finds
Older heart disease patients who took a combination 'polypill' made up of three different medications had a lower risk of major cardiovascular events, according to a new study.
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
SpaceX, T-Mobile try to connect remote areas with satellites
Elon Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile are teaming up in an attempt to connect mobile devices through a network of satellites, providing coverage to even the most isolated places.
-
NASA wants to see your moon-inspired art
To celebrate the upcoming launch of Artemis I, NASA wants you to share your moon-inspired art on social media.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death
An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.
Movie reviews: Despite masterful storytelling, 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' lacks passion
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing,' 'Samaritan' and 'The Invitation.'
-
In wake of LaFlamme's exit, brands should be wary when jumping on hot topics: experts
Marketing experts say brands that have advertised themselves with a nod to CTV National News host Lisa LaFlamme's recent dismissal should beware of blowback.
'Tip-flation': What's behind rising tip percentages at restaurants?
The amount Canadian diners tip as a percentage of their bill is rising, recent data suggests. Experts say the reasons for this range from diners' altruism during the pandemic, to the practice by some restaurants of changing their payment prompts, according to experts in the food and hospitality industry.
-
The 'world's coolest' streets for 2022 revealed by Time Out
Time Out revealed its 33 selections for the coolest streets worldwide, and Montreal's Rue Wellington took the number one spot on the list.
-
Miss England finalist becomes first in pageant's history to compete without makeup
A Miss England finalist has become the first ever beauty queen to compete without wearing any makeup in the pageant's nearly century-long history.
Serena's example: Tennis icon's impact felt in Black America
After nearly three decades in the public eye, few can match Serena Williams' array of accomplishments, medals and awards. Through it all, the 23-time Grand Slam title winner hasn't let the public forget that she's a Black American woman who embraces her responsibility as a beacon for her people.
-
5 NBA players among Team Canada's roster for World Cup qualifier in Victoria
Five NBA players highlight Canada's 12-man roster for the team's World Cup qualifying game Thursday night against Argentina.
Audi to enter Formula One in 2026 as power unit manufacturer
German manufacturer Audi will enter Formula One in 2026 in line with new engine regulations, chairman Markus Duesmann said on Friday.
Refreshed Leclerc eyes Formula One comeback; Hamilton encouraged
Charles Leclerc really needed the Formula One break to clear his mind. His season started so promisingly, then his big lead over title rival Max Verstappen blew up into a huge deficit.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.