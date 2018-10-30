

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The former chair of the creative writing program at the University of British Columbia is suing a woman, claiming she falsely accused him of sexual and physical assaults.

Steven Galloway's lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media.

The lawsuit filed by the novelist in the B-C Supreme Court claims he was defamed and suffered damage to his reputation.

It asks for damages and an injunction preventing the defendants from repeating the allegations, as well as having them removed from the internet.

Galloway was suspended from the university in November 2015 while an investigation was completed into what the school said were serious allegations of misconduct.

He was fired in June 2016.

None of the allegations made in the statement of claim have been proven in court and no statements of defence have been filed.

The woman could not be reached for comment, but a lawyer who represented her previously says no client of hers has been served with a claim.