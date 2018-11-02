Ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon set to defend populism at Toronto debate
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 4:10AM EDT
TORONTO -- American political strategist Steve Bannon is set to defend populism at a debate in Toronto tonight.
Critics have already called for a halt to the debate involving the former key aide to U.S. President Donald Trump.
They say Bannon's views fuel hatred of marginalized groups.
Bannon will go up against conservative commentator, David Frum, who will defend liberal democracy.
The event in front of a live audience is part of the Munk Debates series.
The organization says the vigorous contesting of ideas is a public service.
