Ex-Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso to be sentenced in corruption case
Former construction magnate Tony Accurso walks to the courtroom for his sentencing hearing Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Laval, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 5:11AM EDT
LAVAL, Que. - Former Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso is to be sentenced today following his conviction on fraud and corruption charges.
A jury recently found Accurso guilty on all five charges he was facing stemming from a municipal corruption scheme in the Montreal-area community of Laval.
The Crown wants Accurso to receive a five-year prison term and have to pay $1.6 million in restitution.
Accurso's lawyer told the court his client should serve a suspended sentence in the community.
He also cast doubt on Accurso's ability to pay such a sum given several outstanding civil cases.
Accurso was found guilty of conspiracy to commit corruption in municipal affairs; conspiracy to commit fraud; fraud of more than $5,000; corruption of municipal officials; and breach of trust.
The scheme was orchestrated by former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt and the charges involved a kickback scheme between 1996 and 2010 where companies paid off city officials in exchange for public contracts.
Vaillancourt pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges and was sentenced to six years in prison.
