

CTVNews.ca Staff





A retired nuclear physicist who once worked for the Department of National Defence has been arrested again and faces new child pornography charges.

Blair Thomas Newton Evans, 68, was arrested in Toronto Thursday after the Toronto Police’s Sex Crimes, Child Exploitation Section conducted a search warrant of his north Toronto home.

Police allege Evans communicated through social media with a boy, engaging in several sexually explicit conversations with the boy in which he sent the boy abusive images and directed the boy to send pornography images of himself.

Evans is facing 14 charges that include making, possessing and accessing child pornography, as well as luring a child under 16.

Police are appealing to the public saying they believe there may be additional victims. They say Evans communicated through various social media sites as "TomLarkin789" and “btnevans.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Evans has faced multiple child porn charges over the last 20 years. He was first arrested in 1996 in Ottawa and convicted of child pornography possession charges. He was arrested on similar charges in 2002 and convicted.

He was arrested again in 2004 and received a 47-month sentence, again for child pornography charges.

His most recent arrest came in 2009 where he was picked up at a branch of a Toronto public library where he was accessing the internet in contravention of his 2005 probation conditions. He was convicted of failure to comply with probation.

Det. Const. Dayna Boyko of the Toronto Police Sex Crimes unit tells CTVNews.ca she is not aware of anyone being arrested as frequently in the Toronto area for child porn possession charges as Blair.