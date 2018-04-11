Ex-Ontario political aide gets jail time for deleted gas plants emails
Ex-political aide David Livingston arrives for sentencing at Ontario court in Toronto on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The chief of staff to former premier Dalton McGuinty was convicted for the destruction of emails related to the costly cancellation of two gas plants in 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 4:12AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 11, 2018 11:11AM EDT
TORONTO - A one-time top political aide has been sentenced to four months in jail for illegally destroying emails related to the cancellation of two Ontario gas plants.
In addition, David Livingston, chief of staff to ex-Liberal Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty, will have to serve 12 months probation, including 100 hours of community service.
Livingston, 65, was found guilty in January of illegal computer use.
Ontario court Judge Timothy Lipson said what Livingston had done struck at the core of the democratic process.
Livingston was part of a plot to delete records related to the government's decision to cancel two gas plants ahead of the 2011 Ontario election.
Today's sentencing came just months before provincial voters cast judgment on McGuinty's successor, Kathleen Wynne.
