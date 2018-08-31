

A former B.C. RCMP officer has pleaded guilty to a breach of trust charge after he was targeted by the vigilante group Surrey Creep Catchers nearly two years ago.

Dario Devic was arrested and charged with child luring and breach of trust in September 2016, following a livestreamed sting by an organization intent on exposing and publicly shaming people they believe to be sexual predators. In video of the confrontation that was streamed on Facebook, Surrey Creep Catchers accused Devic of attempting to meet an underage girl for sex.

Rishi Gill, Devic’s lawyer, said his client never intended to meet a minor.

“At no point did he believe the person was underage and in fact, the person who sent out the email, which was this Creep Catchers, they themselves initially had stated they were an adult,” he told CTV Vancouver on Thursday.

Devic was discharged from the RCMP earlier this year following an internal Code of Conduct investigation, according to Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau.

On Thursday morning, Devic pleaded guilty to the breach of public trust charge. His lawyer said a child luring charge will be dropped after sentencing.

“The position of Mr. Devic has always been that he is prepared to accept responsibility for acting inappropriately, especially while he was a police officer,” Gill said.

Devic is due in court on Sept. 11, when his sentence could range from a discharge to jail time according to his lawyer, who said he doesn’t believe his client will spend time behind bars.

