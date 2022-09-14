Everything you need to know about Canada's Sept. 19 commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II
On Monday, Sept. 19, Canada will be marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a national day of mourning and a national commemorative ceremony in the nation's capital.
The events—happening the same day as the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey—will include a memorial parade through downtown Ottawa, a service at the Christ Church Cathedral, and a CF-18 fighter jet flypast over Parliament Hill.
With finishing touches being put on the plans, federal officials have released new details about the event—the timing of which they've delayed from what was originally planned as to not overlap with events in London— and how Canadians can take part.
Mindful of the heightened security on Parliament Hill around major events since this winter's convoy protests, officials said plans are being made to ensure these commemorations in honour of the life and contributions of Canada’s longest reigning monarch can be held in "a family-friendly environment."
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II witnessed great moments in our history and touched the lives of many Canadians. The commemorative ceremony we are preparing will be dignified and warm, just like Her Majesty the Queen," said Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez in a statement inviting Canadians to watch the ceremony, calling it a "shared moment to pause and reflect across the country."
Here's everything you need to know about Monday's events.
MEMORIAL PARADE
The day's events will begin with a memorial parade at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET and last 40 minutes as it makes its way along the 2.2-kilometre route.
The parade will begin at the Cartier Square Drill Hall, a military training facility next to Ottawa City Hall along the Rideau Canal which currently serves two regiments, the Governor General's Foot Guards and the Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa.
The parade—consisting of members of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police—will travel past the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument and the National War Memorial on Elgin Street, before turning onto Wellington Street heading towards the cathedral.
Canadian Heritage says the two RCMP Musical Ride detachments each have 13 riders, and the military contingent will be a 100-person service guard of honour comprised of navy, army, air force and special forces members.
A member of the National Sentry Program will carry Her Majesty's personal Canadian flag, and 32 members of the Canadian Armed Forces' Central Band—supported by the Royal Canadian Air Force Pipes and Drums and the Governor General Foot Guards Band—will also take part.
A 96-gun salute—one round for every year of Queen Elizabeth II's life—will be conducted during the parade. This salute will be taking place at LeBreton Flats, just west of the downtown core and across from the Canadian War Museum.
People are invited to gather along the parade route to watch, with plans being made to set up barricades and close roads for safety.
There will also be screens set up at the Garden of the Provinces and Territories on Wellington Street for spectators to take in the entire morning's events.
CATHEDRAL SERVICE
The hour-and-fifteen minute service at the Christ Church Cathedral is invitation-only, with federal officials saying they are expecting 600 guests.
The Anglican cathedral is where numerous state funeral services have been held, and where the commemorative ceremonies were held for Queen Elizabeth in 2002 and for Prince Philip in 2021.
Expected to get underway at 11 a.m. ET, officials have not released full details of who will be in attendance, but among the confirmed guests are former prime ministers Brian Mulroney and Joe Clark.
Mulroney and former governor general Adrienne Clarkson will be delivering addresses during the ceremony, after officials indicated to reporters there would be a speech given by an "eminent Canadian."
Filling out the cathedral will likely be dignitaries, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of various faith communities, and charities with whom Queen Elizabeth II had a close connection. All members of Parliament have also been invited.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and their spouses will not be present, as they are travelling as part of the Canadian delegation—alongside more than a dozen prominent Canadians, including former prime ministers, governors general, and members of the Order of Canada—to London for the state funeral.
In Ottawa, the commemorative processional into the cathedral led by a piper will include honorary pallbearers, and representatives from each of the 16 military regiments of Her Majesty.
Officials said that the ceremony will involve both religious and non-religious elements, reflective of the diversity of religions observed in Canada.
Dean of Christ Church Cathedral Ottawa Reverend Elizabeth J. Bretzlaff, and Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ottawa Reverend Shane A. D. Parker, will officiate at the service. Prayers will be read by Canadian Secretary to the King Donald Booth and Canadian Armed Forces Chaplain General Brig.-Gen. Guy Bélisle.
There will also be a tribute made by Algonquin spiritual adviser and English Poet Laureate of Ottawa Albert Dumont.
The ceremony will also include hymns and songs, a tribute video montage featuring an original piece composed by the Canadian Armed Forces for the occasion, musical interludes by Canadian artists including violinist David Baik, vocalist Patricia Cano, and saxophonist Marcus Ali.
Canadian talents Ginette Reno and Rufus Wainwright will each perform a song, and the national anthem will be interpreted by singer and actor Kim Richardson. There will also be a moment of silence in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.
For anyone looking to watch across Canada, the ceremony will be televised live and streamed online.
Canadian Heritage is also promising to post the complete program online, on the day of the ceremony.
When the ceremony concludes, church bells will toll, and there will be a Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 flypast in the "missing person formation" moving over Parliament Hill, towards the cathedral.
POST-MOURNING PERIOD
Canadian flags that have been flying at half-mast on all federal buildings and establishments in Canada and abroad, including the Peace Tower, are expected to be raised at sunset on the day of the funeral.
While Canada's official period of mourning will end after Monday, a series of changes are still ahead for Canadian institutions.
Because King Charles III has been proclaimed as Canada's head of state, some procedural and ceremonial adjustments have already been made.
For example, Canada’s Royal Anthem, "God Save The Queen" has become "God Save The King." The Queen's Privy Council is now the King's Privy Council, and the Official Opposition's formal title is now "His Majesty's Loyal Opposition."
Protocol states that Queen Elizabeth II's portrait should remain up until the day after the funeral, but then these images in buildings across the country are expected to be removed and replaced with the portrait of the new Sovereign, once one becomes available, which could take time.
The royal cypher– the personal monogram of the Queen that is used on the insignia of Canadian orders, medals, and badges – will also eventually be replaced by King Charles' III's personal cypher.
Going forward, while Canadian currency that bears Queen Elizabeth II's image remains legal tender, it's possible in the future the federal government could direct the Royal Canadian Mint to design and circulate new coins and bills that feature a portrait of the King.
