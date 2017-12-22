

CTVNews.ca Staff





A family in the Montreal-area is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who’s been missing for nearly a week.

Priti Patel, 29, has been missing since Sunday. She had been visiting her family in Saint-Laurent and spent the day watching football with her older brother, Hitesh.

After the game, Hitesh went out for the day. He hasn’t seen his sister since.

“All I know is that when I left she had plans to just stay home and watch Netflix,” he told CTV Montreal. “When I left she was just fine.”

The family says it seems Priti left the home Sunday night at about 11 p.m. and didn’t say a word to anyone. She did not take her purse, wallet, or bus pass, but did take her phone, which the family has been able to track to a parking lot of a nearby mental health hospital.

“Obviously everybody's really worried,” said Priya Patel, Priti’s sister-in-law. “It's not typical of Priti to do that.”

The family says Priti was taking medication that could leave her confused and disoriented.

“We're urging anybody if they know anything to please contact the police right away,” said Nitan Patel, Pritis’s husband. “It's been four days now without medication.”

The family is organizing a search for Priti on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on Priti’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local police station.

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Cindy Sherwin