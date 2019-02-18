

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV Barrie's Rob Cooper





A man who collided with another skier at an Ontario ski hill and then crashed into a tree was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Tim Smuck, 39, died Saturday after crashing while skiing at Blue Mountain near Collingwood, Ont.

Witnesses told CTV Barrie that Smuck collided with another skier – a friend of his – and was then propelled into a patch of trees.

Smuck, who lived in the London, Ont., area, leaves behind two young sons and a fiancée.

“Everybody loved him. He was very good at making people feel welcome and comfortable,” Holly Thompson, his fiancée, told CTV Barrie.