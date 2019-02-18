'Everybody loved him': Skier dies after collision at Ontario ski hill
Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV Barrie's Rob Cooper
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 7:38AM EST
A man who collided with another skier at an Ontario ski hill and then crashed into a tree was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Tim Smuck, 39, died Saturday after crashing while skiing at Blue Mountain near Collingwood, Ont.
Witnesses told CTV Barrie that Smuck collided with another skier – a friend of his – and was then propelled into a patch of trees.
Smuck, who lived in the London, Ont., area, leaves behind two young sons and a fiancée.
“Everybody loved him. He was very good at making people feel welcome and comfortable,” Holly Thompson, his fiancée, told CTV Barrie.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Dog removed in 'serious and disturbing' animal cruelty case is recovering
- Officials still working out how much oil leaked from derailment in Manitoba
- 'Everybody loved him': Skier dies after collision at Ontario ski hill
- Man, 20, killed in snowmobile crash on frozen Ontario river
- Car barrels through emergency scene, clips firefighter and takes out tree