'Every life matters': Dispatches from Canadians affected by Israel-Hamas war
When the air raid sirens began to sound in Jerusalem on Saturday, it didn't occur to Joshua Loewen to start looking for the fastest way out of Israel and back to Canada.
Instead, Loewen — who has trained in paramedicine and who begins his first job as a paramedic in Abbotsford later this month — focused on how he could help the people around him.
"People started to try and figure out how to leave, and I just felt that I didn't need to leave yet," Loewen told CTVNews.ca over WhatsApp on Wednesday. "I had found peace with where I was and what I was doing. I felt a growing kind of reason to be here, to be able to help people when they need it."
The 27-year-old is among 4,249 Canadians registered in Israel. An additional 476 Canadians are registered in Gaza and the West Bank. There are many stories, like his, of civilians caught on both sides of the Israel-Hamas war.
Loewen was in Jerusalem — five days into a three-week trip to take in the sights, history and culture of Israel — when fighters from terror group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza on Saturday.
The Israeli government declared war on Hamas shortly afterward. So far, 2,200 lives have been claimed on both sides in a conflict that is expected to escalate. Among the dead are two Canadians, while a third is presumed dead.
The first day of the conflict, the day he woke to the sound of air raid sirens, Loewen and the other guests at his hostel made five or six trips down to the hostel's safety bunker. Between trips to the bunker, they gathered and shared as much information as they could about what was happening.
Canadian Joshua Loewen, 27, is pictured while on vacation in Israel in October 2023. Loewen was in Jerusalem when fighters from terror group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza on Saturday. (Joshua Loewen)
"We were looking on the news and we saw that Hamas had infiltrated and was firing rockets and that war had been declared," he said.
"And by noon, the last of the air raid sirens of the day ended and we were just kind of in tension the rest of the day trying to come to terms with what was happening. Rumours were flying and people were worried."
The stress took a heavy toll on some of the other guests at the hostel. One elderly woman fell coming up the steps from the bomb shelter, threw up, and became very distressed. Loewen checked her vital signs, comforted her and made sure she was eating and drinking. She turned out not to need any medical attention, but he kept an eye on her for a few days.
"She's been up and down throughout the week just finding it very difficult to eat, finding it difficult to sleep or get enough fluids sometimes," he said.
Another guest at the hostel suffers from a condition called stress conversion disorder, "so when she gets a build up of stress, when a lot is going on, her brain just kind of flips a switch and she goes unconscious," Loewen explained.
When this happens, Loewen waits with her until she regains consciousness and makes sure she has everything she needs. Mostly, he just helps keep people calm and offers a reassuring presence for people who are not feeling well but don't necessarily need emergency medical attention.
Israelis look at the damage caused by rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Loewen knows there's risk associated with staying in a country at war, and he's waiting to learn more about the Canadian government's plan to repatriate Canadians in Israel. But until that information comes, he's going to keep doing what he's been doing.
"It's not that I didn't know that I was in danger here. Just a couple of days ago, there was a rocket that struck Jerusalem 20 kilometers south of my position, injuring nine people," he said.
"And I also know that if that were to happen here, I'd be able to help. And that doesn't mean I'm going to stick around forever…but in a situation that seems so out of control I've realized that the only thing I can do is just be who I am, where I am.
'EVERY LIFE MATTERS': PALESTINIAN-CANADIAN CALLS FOR PEACE
For Grace Batchoun, whose family was among the more than 700,000 Palestinians who fled from their homes or were expelled during the 1948 Israeli-Palestinian war, watching the recent fighting between Israel and Hamas has been heartbreaking and felt like a reminder of the past.
“(I feel) very overwhelmed, very angry, really upset at all the carnage and the bloodshed,” the Palestinian-Canadian told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Wednesday.
Batchoun, who lives in Montreal, has family members in the West Bank and friends in Gaza.
However, since the war erupted on Saturday, she said she hasn’t heard from a single one of them — Israel has cut off supplies of food, fuel, medicine and electricity into Gaza in its relation against Hamas.
“There is no electricity, there's no internet, there’s no phones,” she said. “We tried in the last few days and we just couldn't reach out to anyone.”
A Palestinian walks through the destruction by Israeli bombing in Gaza City on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Batchoun has been anxiously watching the war unfold, hoping a peaceful resolution will come soon. She’s one of several Canadians who have called for an immediate cease-fire to end the violence and suffering on both sides.
“Violence is not going to bring the resolution. And that's why I'm so disappointed at our leaders for not asking for an immediate cease-fire, for not trying to interfere, to try to get the hostages out, to stop the bloodshed,” Batchoun said.
In a statement Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said, in part, that “Canada stands with Israel and fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself” in accordance with international law, while also noting “the humanitarian situation in Gaza was dire before this weekend” and that the war will “only deteriorate the situation further.”
“As I said yesterday, this will get worse before it gets better. My heart breaks for the deaths we have seen and share the anxiety about what will happen next,” she said.
“Canada will continue to support the humanitarian needs of Palestinian civilians. Let me clear, Israeli and Palestinian civilians deserve to live in peace and safety with their human rights respected and with dignity. And Canada will always work with this in mind.”
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
Batchoun likened Palestinians living under Israeli occupation for several decades to a “pressure cooker,” adding that she doesn't approve of what Hamas has done, but that "it's important for people to understand why this pressure cooker has exploded.”
Since the end of the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel has occupied the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, placing significant restrictions on the freedom of movement and other civil rights for Palestinians living in these regions.
Although Israel dismantled its settlements in Gaza in 2005, the UN still considers Gaza to be under Israeli military occupation, given that Israel has imposed a land, air, and sea blockade on the territory.
“We need to learn from history,” she said, adding that she hopes people all around the world recognize that violence has not worked for the past 75 years in the region and will not be the answer moving forward.
“I would like to challenge our government to see Palestinians as equal human beings. And if you condemn what's happening in Israel, you need to condemn what's happening in Gaza. Do not be selective with humanity. We're all equal human beings. And we all, every life matters.”
'NOT LIKE ANYTHING BEFORE'
In Israel's Hefer Valley, Alva Yaffe of Thornhill, Ont., is trying to get herself and her two young daughters back home to Canada as quickly as possible.
With every failed attempt to reach someone at the Government of Canada, her frustration mounts.
"The number isn't even working so I haven't been able to get a hold of anyone, and I'm desperately trying to get out of here," she told CTV News' Adrian Ghobrial. "I'm not able to get a hold of anyone and I don't really know what to do because there's no flights and I'm praying Canada will be able to get me and other families that are desperately trying to get out of here."
Joly announced on Tuesday that the federal government is planning to assist Canadians departing from Tel Aviv "in the coming days," using Canadian Armed Forces aircraft.
On Wednesday, she added that shuttles will take passengers from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv to Athens starting later this week. From Greece — a safe third country — an Air Canada plane and crew will bring Canadians back to this country.
For Yaffe, the shuttles can't come fast enough.
"This is actual war," she said. "This is not like anything before, and we want to be safe and we don't feel safe here and we feel safe in Canada."
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Every life matters': Dispatches from Canadians affected by Israel-Hamas war
There are almost 5,000 Canadians registered in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank and many more in Canada with family and friends caught in the Israel-Hamas war. CTVNews.ca shares some of their stories.
Canadian citizen with 'deep ties to Ottawa' killed by Hamas, Jewish Federation of Ottawa says
A Canadian citizen living in Israel, who had deep ties to Ottawa, was killed by Hamas, the Ottawa Jewish Federation said Wednesday on behalf of the family of Adi Vital-Kaploun.
Fact check Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts
In the days since Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday morning, a flood of videos and photos purporting to show the conflict have filled social media, making it difficult for onlookers from around the world to sort fact from fiction.
Air Canada pilot fired after anti-Israel social media posts
An Air Canada pilot has been fired after he shared anti-Israel social media posts of himself during a protest in Montreal.
Ontario MPP apologizes after Israel-Gaza comment sparks calls for resignation
An Ontario NDP MPP whose statement on the Israel-Gaza war garnered condemnation from Jewish groups and calls for her resignation by Premier Doug Ford has apologized.
Israel-Hamas war: Canada details airlift plans, hostage team amid 'horrors' unfolding
The Canadian government will begin airlifting citizens and their families out of Israel by Thursday or Friday, while pledging no stone will go unturned as officials continue to seek confirmation of how many Canadians have been killed or remain missing, while providing new details about plans to send hostage negotiators.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.
Rare birdwing butterflies star in U.S. federal case against NY man accused of trafficking insects
Birdwing butterflies are among the rarest and largest to grace the planet, their 10-inch wingspans flapping through the rainforests of Southeast Asia and Australia. Their sheer size can make them hard to miss.
Suspect used fraudulent document to steal $20M in gold during heist at Toronto airport: lawsuit
Security company Brink’s has launched a lawsuit against Air Canada following the gold heist at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last spring, alleging that the airline allowed an unidentified individual to walk away with $20 million in gold and millions in cash after presenting personnel with a fraudulent waybill.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
Toronto
-
Ontario MPP apologizes after Israel-Gaza comment sparks calls for resignation
An Ontario NDP MPP whose statement on the Israel-Gaza war garnered condemnation from Jewish groups and calls for her resignation by Premier Doug Ford has apologized.
-
Suspect used fraudulent document to steal $20M in gold during heist at Toronto airport: lawsuit
Security company Brink’s has launched a lawsuit against Air Canada following the gold heist at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last spring, alleging that the airline allowed an unidentified individual to walk away with $20 million in gold and millions in cash after presenting personnel with a fraudulent waybill.
-
What you need to know about the RCMP investigation of the Ontario Greenbelt scandal
Here's what you need to know about a RCMP investigation into the Ontario government's decision to develop parts of the Greenbelt.
Ottawa
-
Canadian citizen with 'deep ties to Ottawa' killed by Hamas, Jewish Federation of Ottawa says
A Canadian citizen living in Israel, who had deep ties to Ottawa, was killed by Hamas, the Ottawa Jewish Federation said Wednesday on behalf of the family of Adi Vital-Kaploun.
-
Suspect charged in connection with Kemptville, Ont. homicide
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Kemptville, Ont.
-
Judge to allow Ottawa residents to testify in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial
Eight Ottawa residents will be allowed to testify at the criminal trial of two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, the presiding judge ruled Wednesday.
Barrie
-
More freedom granted for Barrie, Ont. woman convicted of killing her two daughters
Elaine Campione's application for continued supervised temporary absences was approved after a parole board deemed her behaviour while institutionalized "very positive."
-
OPP seeks to identify man in connection with Penetanguishene homicide
Ontario police released a sketch of a person they hope to identify in connection with a fatal shooting that happened over the summer in a Penetanguishene parking lot.
-
Here's how police in York Region are battling rising vehicle thefts
Police in York Region launched a multi-faceted campaign called 'Operation Auto Guard' designed to educate vehicle owners and put the brakes on vehicle thefts.
Kitchener
-
Police release new video in connection to Uptown Waterloo homicide
Police are asking to speak to two individuals seen in new security video, in connection to an Uptown Waterloo homicide in September.
-
Police searching for eight suspects in Conestoga Mall theft
Waterloo regional police are looking for eight males in connection to a significant theft at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo Tuesday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Multi-day police investigation at Guelph home
A home in Guelph’s Onward Willow neighbourhood has been the focus of a police investigation for several days, but officers remain tight-lipped about what they’re doing there.
London
-
Indigenous Hip tribute band, The Poets, to headline Imagine Build fundraiser concert
A campaign to build accessible homes on the Oneida Nation of the Thames is getting set for its marquee fundraising event.
-
London men facing charges after allegedly pepper spraying woman
Two London men have been charged with assault after allegedly pepper spraying a woman who was looking for her missing cellphone.
-
Another strategy emerges to combat homelessness in London
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is partnering with London Cares Homeless Response Services (London Cares) to help combat the city’s growing homelessness crisis.
Windsor
-
Defence cross-examines Windsor police detective as murder trial continues
The defence suggested there were errors in cellphone record analysis Wednesday in the continuation of the trial of a Brampton man who has been charged in the 2018 shooting death of a University of Windsor student.
-
'People's lives are at risk': Windsor MPP calls on province to fund Safepoint
A fatal shooting in Toronto outside a consumption and treatment services (CTS) site has slammed the brakes on funding decisions for yet-to-be provincially approved sites, including Windsor’s Safepoint.
-
Police on scene of stand-off at east Windsor home
There is a heavy police presence in an east Windsor neighbourhood for an “active investigation” Wednesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Israel-Hamas war: Canada details airlift plans, hostage team amid 'horrors' unfolding
The Canadian government will begin airlifting citizens and their families out of Israel by Thursday or Friday, while pledging no stone will go unturned as officials continue to seek confirmation of how many Canadians have been killed or remain missing, while providing new details about plans to send hostage negotiators.
-
Air Canada pilot fired after anti-Israel social media posts
An Air Canada pilot has been fired after he shared anti-Israel social media posts of himself during a protest in Montreal.
-
Ex-Quebec junior hockey league players plead guilty to sexual assault of teen
Two former Quebec junior hockey players pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually assaulting a minor in June 2021 as their team celebrated a championship win.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP cancel Alert Ready, still searching for armed suspect north of St. Stephen
New Brunswick RCMP says officers are searching for an armed man north of St. Stephen.
-
Man charged after liquor store employee sexually assaulted: N.S. RCMP
RCMP say they have charged a man after a woman was sexually assaulted in Shelburne, N.S., last month.
-
Atlantic Lottery records record profits: ‘We’re very proud’
The corporation announced its annual report for 2022/2023 on Wednesday and it made a record profit of $492.2 million, an increase of $54.1 million.
Winnipeg
-
Councillors call for name change on new section of Bishop Grandin
A former Manitoba premier could become the namesake for a newly constructed section of the former Bishop Grandin Boulevard.
-
How last week's rainfall impacted Manitoba's harvest
The heavy rainfall over the last week put a damper on the progress of Manitoba’s harvest.
-
Manitoba Tory caucus backs Stefanson's decision to stay on as leader: chair
Manitoba Progressive Conservative legislature members have met for the first time since last week's provincial election saw them go from government to Opposition.
Calgary
-
4 Lethbridge high school football players charged in alleged sexual assault of teammate
Four high school football players are facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Lethbridge high school last week.
-
Public asked to avoid Eden Valley First Nation due to ongoing police operation
Turner Valley RCMP is asking the public to stay away from the Eden Valley First Nation due to a police operation.
-
Alberta MP accuses Danielle Smith of 'baseless,' 'ludicrous' statements on electricity
The fuse is lit for fireworks in Ottawa after a Liberal member of Parliament accused Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of making false claims days before Smith is slated to appear before a federal environmental committee.
Edmonton
-
Police investigating suspicious death south of Whyte Avenue
Police are investigating the death of a man in the Old Strathcona area on Wednesday.
-
Firefighters on scene at fire at empty building north of downtown
Fire broke out at a building at 101 Street and 108 A Avenue on Wednesday.
-
Elks to close upper bowl of Commonwealth next year, except for 'key games'
A few days after being officially eliminated from the playoffs for the second straight year, the Edmonton Elks announced fewer seats will be for sale in 2024.
Vancouver
-
'He was a true hero': Friends of Canadian killed in Israel share story of his last moments
The Vancouver man killed in Israel while attending a music festival is being remembered for being a hero until his last moments.
-
Vancouver would 'absolutely' dismantle another encampment, mayor says after latest homeless count
Amid reports of increased homelessness in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, the mayor of Vancouver said Wednesday that his city would "absolutely" dismantle another major encampment if there were significant safety concerns.
-
'Bold action' coming on housing, Vancouver mayor says
Vancouver's mayor says he is making "bold moves" to tackle the housing crisis in the city, where homelessness is rising and rents and home prices remain sky-high.
Politics
-
Israel-Hamas war: Canada details airlift plans, hostage team amid 'horrors' unfolding
The Canadian government will begin airlifting citizens and their families out of Israel by Thursday or Friday, while pledging no stone will go unturned as officials continue to seek confirmation of how many Canadians have been killed or remain missing, while providing new details about plans to send hostage negotiators.
-
Major Canadian grocers won't confirm discounts, price freezes feds promised last week
Major grocers in Canada are not yet confirming whether they have committed to special promotions to stabilize grocery prices, as was recently promised by the federal government.
-
Liberals extend amnesty order for 'assault-style' firearms until after next election
The federal Liberal government has given itself an extra two years to establish a long-promised buyback program for firearms it banned in the wake of the deadly 2020 Nova Scotia shooting rampage.
Health
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
-
Deadly bird flu reappears in U.S. commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota
Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in U.S. commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah and raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.
-
Five years later, researchers say the impacts of legalizing cannabis in Canada have been mixed
Since Canada's legalization of cannabis five years ago, researchers say the policy has had mixed results in terms of public health and justice reform.
Sci-Tech
-
It’s not ‘Star Wars’-level tech yet, but doctors get a step closer to a bionic hand with special surgery and AI
While Luke Skywalker’s human-like bionic hand is still years away, scientists say they are a step closer with this newest prosthetic technique, and doctors hope others will soon benefit from this approach.
-
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft -- a jumble of black dust and rubble that's the most ever returned to Earth.
-
Huge rocket motors arrive at Los Angeles museum for space shuttle Endeavour display
Two giant rocket motors required to display the retired NASA space shuttle Endeavour as if it's about to blast off arrived Wednesday at a Los Angeles museum, completing their long journey from the Mojave Desert.
Entertainment
-
'Messi Meets America' plays it a little too safe in story of Lionel Messi's U.S. arrival
Lionel Messi is widely considered the greatest soccer player in the world, which makes one wonder how extensive access to him and his new team could yield such a boring sports docuseries.
-
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living 'completely separate lives' since 2016.
-
Keith Urban shares the secret to a great song ahead of Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony
Country superstar Keith Urban and Kix Brooks of powerhouse duo Brooks & Dunn will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Wednesday night at Nashville's Music City Centre.
Business
-
Major Canadian grocers won't confirm discounts, price freezes feds promised last week
Major grocers in Canada are not yet confirming whether they have committed to special promotions to stabilize grocery prices, as was recently promised by the federal government.
-
Dominican Republic has partially reopened its border with Haiti. But a diplomatic crisis persists
The Dominican Republic partially reopened its border with Haiti on Wednesday to limited commercial activity nearly a month after shuttering the frontier in a continuing spat over construction of a canal targeting water from a shared river.
-
Chinese carmaker Geely and Malaysia's Proton consider EV plant in Thailand, Thai prime minister says
Malaysia's national carmaker Proton and its Chinese partner Geely are considering setting up a plant in Thailand to produce electric vehicles, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
These are the finalists for Canada's biggest prize in fiction
Sarah Bernstein's absurdist novel 'Study for Obedience' has nabbed a spot on another short list -- this time for the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize.
-
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Gaza war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Gaza war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
-
The winner of Katmai's Fat Bear Week contest for 2023 is …
Voting is over in Katmai National Park & Preserve’s annual Fat Bear Week contest, in which the public picks from 12 big ‘n’ bulky bears in an online brackets-style tournament.
Sports
-
Former NFL player Sergio Brown taken into custody in the murder of his mother, police say
Former NFL player Sergio Brown, who had been missing since his mother’s death last month, was taken into custody on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for first-degree murder in her killing, police said in a statement.
-
Byeong Hun An gets drug suspension from PGA Tour for substance in cough medicine
Byeong Hun An has been suspended for violating the PGA Tour's anti-doping policy because of a banned substance found in cough medicine sold over the counter in South Korea.
-
NHL bans players from using Pride tape on the ice
The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.
Autos
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.