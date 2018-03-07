Event was cancelled: Woman charged after threat to nudist swim at Calgary pool
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 12:12PM EST
CALGARY -- A woman has been charged in relation to a threat made over a nudist swim at a Calgary public swimming pool that was cancelled due to security concerns.
The Calgary Nude Recreation Club had sold tickets for a private, after-hours swim night at the Southland Leisure Centre in January.
Word of the event prompted an online petition urging the club to cancel the swim, and the leisure centre's Facebook page was inundated with negative comments that included references to baseball bats.
Calgary police investigated and issued warrants for a woman's arrest.
They say Arie Christine Guthrie was taken into custody by RCMP on Feb. 27 and charged with one count of uttering threats.
Guthrie, who is 26 and from Ponoka, Alta., is next to appear in court on April 6.
