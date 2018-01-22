Evacuations ordered after fire breaks out at rail yard in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 11:06PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 22, 2018 11:16PM EST
RCMP in the Metro Vancouver city of Port Coquitlam are evacuating businesses around a Canadian Pacific Railyard after a fuel truck collided with a train, sparking a massive fire.
According to a statement released by the City of Port Coquitlam, a tanker truck carrying ethanol gas hit a CN Rail car.
Coquitlam Mounties are evacuating businesses with 800 metres of the site.
The blaze started Monday evening on the Oxford Connector in the area of Lougheed Highway and Shaughnessy Street.
No injuries have been reported.
