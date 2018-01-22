

CTVNews.ca Staff





RCMP in the Metro Vancouver city of Port Coquitlam are evacuating businesses around a Canadian Pacific Railyard after a fuel truck collided with a train, sparking a massive fire.

According to a statement released by the City of Port Coquitlam, a tanker truck carrying ethanol gas hit a CN Rail car.

Coquitlam Mounties are evacuating businesses with 800 metres of the site.

The blaze started Monday evening on the Oxford Connector in the area of Lougheed Highway and Shaughnessy Street.

No injuries have been reported.