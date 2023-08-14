Evacuation orders in place for Hay River, Fort Smith, N.W.T., residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires

The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River and Fort Smith as wildfires spread near the communities.

Residents were urged to avoid driving on local highways and to head to their local airport immediately as conditions were expected to get worse.

“Conditions are dangerous and will continue to worsen. Highway travel is not an option as a way out,” the government’s evacuation orders read.

“Your safest way out is on the plane, NOW. GO TO THE AIRPORT NOW.”

The Canadian military was called in on Sunday to assist with firefighting efforts in the Northwest Territories as the country faces its worst wildfire season ever.

