Evacuation orders in place for Hay River, Fort Smith, N.W.T., residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River and Fort Smith as wildfires spread near the communities.
Residents were urged to avoid driving on local highways and to head to their local airport immediately as conditions were expected to get worse.
“Conditions are dangerous and will continue to worsen. Highway travel is not an option as a way out,” the government’s evacuation orders read.
“Your safest way out is on the plane, NOW. GO TO THE AIRPORT NOW.”
The Canadian military was called in on Sunday to assist with firefighting efforts in the Northwest Territories as the country faces its worst wildfire season ever.
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
Long way home: Blamed for affordability crisis, Liberals look to pivot on housing
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken direct aim at the Liberals for the state of the housing market, highlighting the dramatic increases in home prices, rents and even interest rates. Experts say the housing crisis poses a great risk to the incumbent government in the next election if it doesn't take drastic action soon.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
Taylor Swift cost breakdown: Thrilled fans to start saving, but say cost of Toronto trip is worth it
Canadian fans who managed to score tickets for one of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated six shows in Toronto have already spent a good chunk of money. Those who live outside the Toronto area are now also budgeting for the cost of travel and accommodation in November 2024.
A Canadian veteran reunites with the child he saved nearly 80 years ago
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
Hustle culture's not your fault. If you don't want to live this way anymore, here's what to do
Treating work as a religion has become the norm. If you don’t want to live this way, an author has some advice.
Amid soaring temperatures in B.C., advocates call for rules to keep rental housing cool
Advocates for renters in British Columbia say it's time to consider setting a maximum temperature for rental housing to protect vulnerable tenants from dangerous heat.
It's official: July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Ontario family's trust 'shattered' after newborn lacked oxygen, fed stranger's breast milk in GTA NICUs
While under neonatal intensive care last summer, an Ontario family's premature baby suffered low oxygen levels and acquired an infection after being fed a stranger's breast milk — but, ultimately, it was a lack of communication from the Toronto area hospitals' staff that has "forever shattered" the family's trust, they say.
Ontario to establish working group to deal with Greenbelt probe fallout
The province says it is creating a working group to implement recommendations made in a damning auditor general's report on the government's decision to remove land from the protected Greenbelt.
Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov dies at 21
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has died at age 21, two years after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, his agent confirmed Monday.
WATCH LIVE | OC Transpo to run single-car LRT trains this fall, but with commuter shuttles from east and west ends
The O-Train is running the full length of the Confederation Line today, as service resumes following a four-week shutdown after a bearing issue was discovered on one train.
-
A Canadian veteran reunites with the child he saved nearly 80 years ago
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
Ottawa police seek witnesses to fatal crash in Carlsbad Springs
Police say a driver hit a pedestrian on Farmers Way, south of Thunder Road, at around 11:18 p.m. Sunday.
Inmate serving life sentence dies at Beaver Creek Prison in Gravenhurst, Ont.
An inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder has died at a Gravenhurst prison.
-
Alliston’s S.H.I.F.T shelter will soon move to a year-round operation
An emergency shelter in Alliston will shift to year-round operations next month due to increasing demand for services.
-
Former Ont. summer camp director accused of historical sexual assaults, grooming in 2 lawsuits
Two civil lawsuits have been filed in a Bracebridge court against a popular summer camp and its longtime director, alleging sexual assault and grooming.
18-year-old killed in downtown Kitchener shooting identified by family
A Kitchener family is mourning the loss of their son as police continue to search for his suspected killer.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after going the wrong way on Hwy. 401, causing head-on crash: OPP
A driver has been charged after a serious head-on crash on Highway 401 at Guelph Line led to complete westbound highway closure Monday morning.
-
OPP looking for suspect after Tillsonburg Pride crosswalk damaged
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking to identify an individual believed to have damaged a rainbow crosswalk in Tillsonburg Township.
BREAKING | 18-year-old Glen Cairn homicide suspect in custody: London police
An 18-year-old male wanted in connection to the death of Malik McDonnell-Mills has been arrested, the London Police Service said on Monday.
-
Previously wanted man facing charges after barricading himself inside residence
A London man who’s been on the lam for nearly a year is facing additional charges after he allegedly barricaded himself inside an east London home over the weekend.
-
'Fuel tanks were a worry': Central Elgin Fire fights 10-hour hay barn blaze
Central Elgin volunteer fire fighters pulled an 'all-nighter' to battle a hay barn fire on Southdale Line just a few hundred metres outside the city limits of St. Thomas, Ont.
Cocaine and fentanyl seized in Leamington drug bust
Three people are facing charges after police seized cocaine and fentanyl in Leamington.
-
Comedian Howie Mandel returns to Caesars Windsor
Comedy legend Howie Mandel is returning to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor this fall.
-
Man with head injuries found in west Windsor
Windsor police are looking for the public’s help after a man was found on a city sidewalk with severe injuries.
Pridetallica: Heavy metal and Pride celebrations brought Olympic-level crowds to Montreal
Montreal's Olympic Park saw a record number of visitors to its grounds on Sunday -- the biggest crowd since its inauguration in 1976 -- thanks to two events that can only be described as Barbenheimer-esque: a Metallica concert and the Pride Parade afterparty.
-
Teenage boy, 16, killed in crash on Montreal's Ile-Bizard
A 16-year-old was killed after crashing during the night on Île-Bizard in Montréal.
-
Closing the door on nuclear power 'would be irresponsible,' says Quebec energy minister
The Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, Pierre Fitzgibbon, is not closing the door on nuclear power, pointing out that in the context of energy transition, all renewable energy sources must be studied.
-
European earwigs thriving in the Maritimes this summer
A Nova Scotia zoologist says this summer the Maritimes has a higher number of earwigs than the region has seen in nearly 40 years.
-
‘Like I was slapped in the face’: Father of missing N.S. child angered by complaints decision
Last month Nova Scotia’s Police Review Board dismissed complaints made against the Truro Police Service (TPS) by the parents of a three-year-old boy who went missing more than three years ago.
28-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash last week
Winnipeg police are providing more details about a deadly motorcycle crash on Friday night.
-
Winnipegger cracks 75-year-old safe in Baltimore bookstore
A Winnipeg Transit driver with a knack for safe-cracking is being celebrated after unlocking a mysterious old safe in a Baltimore book store last week.
-
Two sent to hospital, traffic light knocked down in West End crash
Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash in Winnipeg’s West End that knocked over a traffic light on Sunday evening.
Smith in Calgary to discuss Trudeau government's Clean Electricity Regulations
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be meeting with the media on Monday in Calgary to share further thoughts on the federal government's new Clean Electricity Regulations.
-
Calgarians warned to 'take precautions' in upcoming hot weather
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for Calgary and several other Alberta communities this week.
-
Stolen vehicle responsible for multi-vehicle crash in Queen Mary Park: police
Police say 106 Avenue is shut down between 113 Street and 114 Street because a stolen vehicle has hit several other vehicles in the area.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged with stealing evidence from Blackfalds RCMP detachment: police
An RCMP officer has been charged with theft as a result of an ongoing investigation.
-
Good Samaritans rescue driver from fiery crash involving train
One person is in serious condition after an SUV hit a train west of Edmonton on Sunday.
Predator attack believed to have wounded kitten discovered with bug-infested infection in Quesnel: BC SPCA
Nearly one month after a little kitten with a big infection was discovered in Quesnel, the North Cariboo BC SPCA is seeking donations to support the animal’s major medical journey.
-
Hot week in B.C. starts with 3 high temperature records broken on Aug. 13
As a heat wave rolls through British Columbia this week, three areas have already experienced historic temperature highs.
-
Day 1 of Hullo passenger ferry service thwarted by adverse weather, power outages
Travellers hoping to hop on the first sailings of a new ferry service between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland were disappointed after multiple Monday morning sailings were cancelled due to strong winds.
Recently shuffled federal cabinet to hold three-day retreat in Prince Edward Island
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a three-day federal cabinet retreat that is set to take place in Prince Edward Island next week will focus on the economy and affordability issues.
-
Long way home: Blamed for affordability crisis, Liberals look to pivot on housing
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken direct aim at the Liberals for the state of the housing market, highlighting the dramatic increases in home prices, rents and even interest rates. Experts say the housing crisis poses a great risk to the incumbent government in the next election if it doesn't take drastic action soon.
-
Sexual assault trial for Haydn Edmundson, former head of military HR, delayed
A sexual-assault trial for the military's former head of human resources has been delayed. Vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson has pleaded not guilty to one count of indecent acts and one count of sexual assault in an incident that allegedly happened in 1991.
2 more caffeinated drinks recalled for not meeting caution label requirements: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has issued a recall for two more caffeinated drinks for not meeting caution label requirements.
-
6 dessert cup brands recalled due to possible bacteria contamination
Multiple brands of a dessert cup are being recalled in Canada and the United States over a possible bacteria contamination.
-
New Zealand, whose pandemic response was closely watched, removes last of COVID-19 restrictions
New Zealand on Monday removed the last of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, marking the end of a government response to the pandemic that was watched closely around the world.
AI fears overblown? Theoretical physicist calls chatbots 'glorified tape recorders'
The public’s anxiety over new AI technology is misguided, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
-
Could AI help predict the next pandemic?
While AI was used to detect and warn people about the latest pandemic, the same technology could lead to the spread of misinformation if the proper guardrails aren't in place, the founder of a Canadian company that was among the first to detect COVID-19 says.
-
Amazon is rolling out a generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews
Amazon is rolling out a new generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews for customers. The feature, which the company began testing earlier this year, is designed to help shoppers determine at a glance what other customers said about a product before they spend time reading through individual reviews.
Taylor Swift cost breakdown: Thrilled fans to start saving, but say cost of Toronto trip is worth it
Canadian fans who managed to score tickets for one of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated six shows in Toronto have already spent a good chunk of money. Those who live outside the Toronto area are now also budgeting for the cost of travel and accommodation in November 2024.
-
Clarence Avant, 'Black Godfather' of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies
Clarence Avant, the manager, entrepreneur, facilitator and adviser who helped launch or guide the careers of Quincy Jones, Bill Withers and many others and came to be known as the 'Black Godfather' of entertainment and beyond has died at 92.
-
Chance the Rapper will discuss his career and the impact of hip-hop at an Apple store in Chicago
Chance the Rapper will take Apple store customers in Chicago on his hip-hop journey as part of an audio series celebrating the genre's 50th anniversary.
Hustle culture's not your fault. If you don't want to live this way anymore, here's what to do
Treating work as a religion has become the norm. If you don’t want to live this way, an author has some advice.
-
Don't expect quick fixes in 'red-teaming' of AI models. Security was an afterthought
White House officials concerned by AI chatbots' potential for societal harm and the Silicon Valley powerhouses rushing them to market are heavily invested in a three-day competition ending Sunday at the DefCon hacker convention in Las Vegas.
-
Russia's currency hits the lowest level since beginning of the war in Ukraine
The Russian ruble has reached its lowest value since the early weeks of the war in Ukraine as Western sanctions weigh on energy exports and weaken demand for the national currency.
Winnipegger cracks 75-year-old safe in Baltimore bookstore
A Winnipeg Transit driver with a knack for safe-cracking is being celebrated after unlocking a mysterious old safe in a Baltimore book store last week.
-
Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia
Patients who take blockbuster drugs like Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss may face life-threatening complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia. This summer's guidance to halt the medication for up to a week may not go far enough, either.
-
Why this viral photo of the world's largest cruise ship is polarizing opinion
The world’s largest cruise ship hasn’t welcomed a single passenger aboard yet, but it’s already set the internet on fire.
Neymar set for Saudi move after Al Hilal agree near-$100M transfer fee with PSG
Neymar is set to complete a move to the Saudi Pro League after Al Hilal agreed a reported 90 million euros ($98 million) transfer fee with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.
-
Real Madrid signs goalkeeper Kepa on loan from Chelsea after Courtois injury
Real Madrid has signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea to help make up for the absence of the injured Thibaut Courtois, the Spanish club said Monday.
-
Shapovalov, Pospisil, Diallo and Galarneau to represent Canada at Davis Cup
Denis Shapovalov is one of four players that has been named to Canada's Davis Cup team for the international tennis competition's upcoming group stage.
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.
-
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
-
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.