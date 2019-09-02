

The Canadian Press





BARONS, Alta. -- An evacuation order has ended near Lethbridge, Alta., after a train derailed on Monday morning and began to leak.

A statement from the provincial government said the rail cars were leaking octane near Barons, Alta., but the province's emergency alert website issued an update later in the afternoon that residents could return home.

A section of Highway 23, which the rail line runs next to, remained closed.

A statement on Lethbridge County's website says fire crews in coordination with Canadian Pacific Railway have contained the octane leak from the overturned rail cars.

There was no word on how many people were affected by the evacuation but the province said it included Keho Lake and nearby campgrounds, and local officials said it also included a golf course.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board says it is deploying a team of investigators to the site.