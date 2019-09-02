Evacuation ordered as derailed train leaks octane near Lethbridge, Alta.
(File Image)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 1:42PM EDT
BARONS, Alta. -- An evacuation order has been issued near Lethbridge, Alta., after a train derailed on Monday morning and began to leak.
A statement from the provincial government says the rail cars were leaking octane in Barons, Alta.
It says an evacuation order has been issued for the area of Highway 23 and Township Road 120, including Keho Lake and the nearby campgrounds.
Canadian Pacific Railway says the train derailed at 7:40 a.m. and that a team has been sent to the scene.
No information was immediately released about injuries.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Fowl treatment? Ontario fair under fire for pigeon bowling
- MPP Gurratan Singh applauded for response to far-right heckler at MuslimFest
- Nuns pray that leaders truly tackle climate change
- Evacuation ordered as derailed train leaks octane near Lethbridge, Alta.
- Three dead, two injured in highway crash on southern New Brunswick highway