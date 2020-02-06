OTTAWA -- The chartered Canadian flight evacuating Canadians from the epicentre of the coronavirus has landed at the Wuhan airport.

Canadian evacuees will soon be boarding the plane that will bring them back to Canada, landing at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in southern Ontario where they will be quarantined for two weeks.

The Canadians have been living in lockdown in the Chinese city, as the Canadian government scrambled to organize their repatriation.

More to come.