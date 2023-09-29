Canada

    European Union heads to visit Canada amid talks for access to EU science grants

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen chat during a visit with members of the Canadian Armed Forces at CFB Kingston in Kingston, Ont., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The top heads of the European Union are expected to visit Canada this year, as officials discuss the possibility of Ottawa joining a major research-funding pact.
    OTTAWA -

    The top heads of the European Union are expected to visit Canada this year, as officials discuss the possibility of Ottawa joining a major research-funding pact.

    Brussels and Ottawa hold leaders' summits every two years as part of an agreement signed in 2017 alongside a major trade deal.

    The EU's ambassador to Canada, Melita Gabric, says detailed planning for the visit has yet to start, but it is expected for sometime "this year."

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed an agreement with Trudeau in March that calls for more collaboration on green vehicles and fighting disinformation -- and Gabric says more details could be hammered out during a visit.

    The EU commissioner for budgets, Johannes Hahn, says the meeting will help both sides take stock of their support for Ukraine, as well as talks to have Canada possibly join a more than $100-billion scientific research program called Horizon Europe.

    Hahn is visiting Canada to drum up investment in the European Union's program for a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and to push for more countries to use the Euro currency in international transactions.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.

