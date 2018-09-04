

The Canadian Press





SAANICH, Canada -- Police in Saanich, B.C., have arrested a man who walked away from a minimum-security prison while serving time for a firebombing that killed two children in Calgary.

Saanich Police said Michael Sheets was arrested early Tuesday and will be transferred to the custody of the Correctional Service of Canada.

Sheets escaped from the Mission Institution Saturday where he is serving a sentence of more than 14 years for manslaughter and arson for his role in a firebombing that killed a six-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister in 2004.

Sheets, 48, found hiding in an outbuilding, was arrested without incident, police said in a statement.

Saanich Police said they received information Monday that Sheets may be in their area and he was arrested with the help of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

Correctional Service Canada said in a statement Tuesday it is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sheets's escape.

"Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system," said the statement.

A search also continues for another Mission Institution inmate, John Mackenzie, who was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder when he did not appear for a head count on Aug. 7.