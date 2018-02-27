

CTVNews.ca Staff





RCMP Manitoba says two men who escaped from a minimum security unit of the Stony Mountain Institution are back in custody.

The two were spotted in the Osborne Village area of Winnipeg Tuesday morning, and officers were able to arrest the men without incident.

William Hunter-Garrioch, 21, and Dale Gilchrist, 34, are now facing charges of being unlawfully at large and will be returned to custody at Stony Mountain.

The men were discovered missing by prison security on Saturday night during a 9:30 p.m. head count. It remains unclear how the pair was able to escape the penintentiary property.

Both men have been serving long sentences for violent crimes. Hunter-Garrioch has been serving a nine-year sentence for attempted murder; Gilchrist has been serving a six-year sentence for armed robbery.

The penitentiary’s assistant warden, Guy Langlois, said Monday that the security level of the escaped inmates will be reassessed upon their return.