

CTVNews.ca Staff





An inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary allegedly commandeered a prison truck as part of his escape from the facility.

The Correctional Service of Canada says Steven Briggs’ escape was first noticed Monday night.

Briggs, 24, had been in the minimum-security unit at the Prince Albert, Sask., prison while serving a sentence of more than seven years for crimes including assault, robbery and vehicle theft.

He is described as being five foot nine and weighing 157 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair, as well as tattoos on his left forearm and both hands.

According to the RCMP, Briggs was last seen Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 near Yorkton, Sask., driving a blue 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab truck belonging to the CSC with Saskatchewan licence plate 833 JTX.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Authorities are urging anyone who comes into contact with Briggs to notify police.